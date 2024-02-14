Milwaukee Unveils 45 Traffic-Calming Projects for Safer Roads in 2024

Milwaukee Leaders Unveil 45 Traffic-Calming Projects for 2024: A Bold Step Towards Safer Roads

In a bid to curb speeding and reckless driving, city leaders in Milwaukee have announced 45 new traffic-calming projects, aimed at transforming the city's roads into safer spaces for all users. These initiatives, slated for completion in 2024, are part of a comprehensive plan to enhance road safety and promote responsible driving.

Reimagining Milwaukee's Roads

The upcoming projects, approved by the Public Works Committee of Milwaukee's 14th Aldermanic District, are diverse in scope. They include the repaving and installation of new concrete curbs, gutters, and sidewalks on S. Austin Street, stretching from E. Clarence Street to E. Deer Place. Additionally, traffic calming speed tables will be installed on S. Howell Ave., between Schiller and Homer Streets.

However, these are just the beginning. The city has planned an array of traffic-calming measures, such as new striping, concrete bump-outs, protected bike lanes, and reduced speed limits. These interventions are designed to encourage responsible driving and create a safer environment for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike.

Proven Success: Data from Completed Projects

Data from completed projects demonstrate the effectiveness of these measures. Efforts on East Oklahoma Avenue have resulted in a 37% reduction in speeding, while those on West Lapham Boulevard have seen an impressive 69% decrease. These figures underscore the potential of traffic-calming projects to significantly improve road safety.

Investing in Safety: Funding and Future Plans

Funding for these projects is drawn from multiple sources, including the American Rescue Plan, as well as local, state, and federal grants. The city is also planning to install 20 new raised crosswalks near grade schools and build a protective bikeway network spanning over 50 miles.

Emphasizing the importance of these projects, the Alderwoman stated, "These projects are just the beginning. I will continue to advocate for more traffic safety measures and use infrastructure as a means for positive change in Milwaukee."

As Milwaukee moves forward with these ambitious plans, the city is not just reimagining its roads, but also investing in the safety and well-being of its residents. These initiatives serve as a testament to the city's commitment to creating a safer, more responsible driving culture.

Milwaukee, taking the lead in promoting road safety, is setting an example for other cities to follow. Through these traffic-calming projects, the city is not just improving its infrastructure, but also fostering a culture of responsible driving and prioritizing the safety of all road users.