Milpitas to Host Lunar New Year Celebration and Microenterprise Assistance Program

The city of Milpitas, California, is set to usher in the Year of the Dragon in style with a grand Lunar New Year celebration. The festive event, open to all, will take place on February 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Milpitas Civic Center Plaza. The night will unfold with traditional festivities including dragon dances, entertainment, and food, culminating in a rousing display of firecrackers.

Traditional Celebrations and Community Engagement

Anticipation runs high as the city gears up for the celebration, which is expected to draw in numerous residents. In addition to the rich cultural offerings, the event also serves as a platform for community engagement. Residents are invited to learn more about the event by reaching out to the city's special events department.

Supporting Local Businesses: The Microenterprise Assistance Program

In a move designed to boost local microenterprises, the city has also announced the opening of the application period for the Microenterprise Assistance Program (MEAP). The MEAP is a novel initiative aimed at providing economic assistance to local businesses, with $50,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds allocated for this purpose. The program plans to offer grants of $2,000 to up to 25 eligible businesses within Milpitas.

To qualify for the program, businesses must operate within the city limits, employ no more than five people, and ensure that at least 51% of their staff earn at or below 80% of the Area Median Income for Santa Clara County, currently pegged at $181,300. The grants are intended to cover a broad range of business expenses, including rent, mortgage, operating costs, payroll, and utilities. Interested parties can apply online for the grant.

Exploring Wildlife Mating Behaviors: A Virtual Event

In a separate announcement, the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority has arranged a free virtual event on February 2, focusing on the mating behaviors of wildlife in their preserves. The event, scheduled from noon to 1 p.m., will be broadcast live on Zoom, and later uploaded to the Open Space Authority's YouTube channel. Participants are required to register on Eventbrite to receive the Zoom link.