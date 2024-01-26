Milpitas Home Sale Highlights Active Bay Area Real Estate Market

In the bustling hub of Milpitas, a two-story house on the 1700 block of Butano Drive changed hands on January 11, 2024. This residential gem, built in 1968, spreads over 2,030 square feet, offering ample living space with four well-appointed bedrooms and three bathrooms. The new homeowners parted with $1,830,000, coming down to a rate of $901 per square foot, a testament to the property's intrinsic value and appeal.

House Features and Amenities

Resplendent with a wood shake roof, the house emanates a quaint charm, while a fireplace adds a cozy touch to the interior. A two-car garage offers convenient parking, and the outdoor space is a delight with a spa and a pool, perfect for relaxation and entertainment.

Scene of the Bay Area's Real Estate Market

The sale of this Milpitas house is more than an isolated transaction. It paints a picture of the Bay Area's real estate market, on fire even in the dead of winter. With a median listing home price in San Francisco at $1,395,000, and as many as 1891 properties changing ownership, the region's housing market is showing no signs of cooling down. Properties here are spending an average of 91 days on the market, indicating a balanced demand-supply scenario.

Implications for Home Buyers and Sellers

The sale of the Butano Drive house stands as a beacon for both buyers and sellers. For buyers, it highlights the quality of homes available in the Bay Area, while for sellers, it underscores the robust demand for well-maintained, amenity-rich properties. As we move further into 2024, the Bay Area real estate market remains a vibrant, dynamic landscape that continues to draw investors and homeowners alike.