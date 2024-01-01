en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Millie Bobby Brown Rings in 2024: A Year in Review and New Beginnings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Millie Bobby Brown Rings in 2024: A Year in Review and New Beginnings

As the world rang in 2024, ‘Stranger Things’ starlet, Millie Bobby Brown, greeted the dawn of a new year by sharing a video montage of her cherished moments from 2023 on Instagram. The 19-year-old actress, who became engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, in April, utilized the power of social media to reflect on the past year, casting a spotlight on her fiancé and their shared memories.

A Year in Review: Millie and Jake’s Journey

The video montage, beautifully set to a medley of Taylor Swift songs, unveiled snippets of the couple’s life together. From shared culinary adventures to intimate embraces and joyous dance moments, this glimpse into their world revealed a story of deep connection. The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021, were at the heart of media attention following their engagement announcement. Though public figures, they’ve expressed desire for privacy as they plan their forthcoming nuptials.

Family Approval and Future Plans

Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi expressed his approval and happiness for the couple, signalling Brown’s welcome into the Bongiovi family. Brown herself has spoken eloquently about the importance of Bongiovi in her life, showcasing not just a romantic relationship, but a bond built on mutual respect and shared experiences. Amid the fanfare of their engagement, Millie’s dedication to cherishing life’s precious moments echoes her approach towards planning her upcoming wedding.

Professionally Flourishing

Professionally, 2023 proved to be a milestone year for Brown. Apart from her engagement, she celebrated the release of her debut novel, ‘Nineteen Steps’, and is set to return to the big screen with Netflix’s ‘Damsel’. She has also signed on to film the final season of ‘Stranger Things’, a series that catapulted her to worldwide recognition. As we step into 2024, fans and followers eagerly anticipate what’s next for this young star, both personally and professionally.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fleur East Announces Pregnancy, Ushering in Exciting New Chapter in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Eighty Light Years Triumphs in Class 4 - 1200M - A Horse Racing Event

By Nitish Verma

Email Backups: Guarding Your Digital Correspondence Against Unforeseen Perils

By BNN Correspondents

New York's Times Square Ushers in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

King Charles III Honors Six From Channel Islands, Major Development Ap ...
@BNN Newsroom · 50 mins
King Charles III Honors Six From Channel Islands, Major Development Ap ...
heart comment 0
RTL’s Holiday Program Unveiled: A Blend of Entertainment and Privacy Commitment

By Muthana Al-Najjar

RTL's Holiday Program Unveiled: A Blend of Entertainment and Privacy Commitment
Celebrities Take on Trolls: A Shift in Managing Public Perception

By Wojciech Zylm

Celebrities Take on Trolls: A Shift in Managing Public Perception
January Sales Highlight: Substantial Savings on Air Fryers

By Quadri Adejumo

January Sales Highlight: Substantial Savings on Air Fryers
Global Events on New Year’s Day 2024: Conflict, Natural Disaster, and Solidarity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Global Events on New Year's Day 2024: Conflict, Natural Disaster, and Solidarity
Latest Headlines
World News
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
1 min
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
Kogi State's Governor-Elect Ahmed Ododo Foresees Redemption in 2024
2 mins
Kogi State's Governor-Elect Ahmed Ododo Foresees Redemption in 2024
Abductions During New Year’s Celebrations: Security Challenges in Cross River State
3 mins
Abductions During New Year’s Celebrations: Security Challenges in Cross River State
Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City Locked in Goalless Stalemate
3 mins
Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City Locked in Goalless Stalemate
Tottenham Secures Victory Over Bournemouth: Postecoglou's Candid Comments Steal The Show
4 mins
Tottenham Secures Victory Over Bournemouth: Postecoglou's Candid Comments Steal The Show
NHS Strikes in the UK: A Crisis in Paediatric Care
5 mins
NHS Strikes in the UK: A Crisis in Paediatric Care
Ree Drummond, 'The Pioneer Woman', Compares Wisdom Tooth Extraction to Childbirth and Embraces Change
6 mins
Ree Drummond, 'The Pioneer Woman', Compares Wisdom Tooth Extraction to Childbirth and Embraces Change
First Baby of 2024 Marks a Hopeful Start Amid Fewer New Year's Births
7 mins
First Baby of 2024 Marks a Hopeful Start Amid Fewer New Year's Births
Travis Barker Completes Half Marathon with Kourtney Kardashian's Support
8 mins
Travis Barker Completes Half Marathon with Kourtney Kardashian's Support
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
23 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
48 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
57 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 hour
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
3 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
3 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app