Millie Bobby Brown Rings in 2024: A Year in Review and New Beginnings

As the world rang in 2024, ‘Stranger Things’ starlet, Millie Bobby Brown, greeted the dawn of a new year by sharing a video montage of her cherished moments from 2023 on Instagram. The 19-year-old actress, who became engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, in April, utilized the power of social media to reflect on the past year, casting a spotlight on her fiancé and their shared memories.

A Year in Review: Millie and Jake’s Journey

The video montage, beautifully set to a medley of Taylor Swift songs, unveiled snippets of the couple’s life together. From shared culinary adventures to intimate embraces and joyous dance moments, this glimpse into their world revealed a story of deep connection. The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021, were at the heart of media attention following their engagement announcement. Though public figures, they’ve expressed desire for privacy as they plan their forthcoming nuptials.

Family Approval and Future Plans

Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi expressed his approval and happiness for the couple, signalling Brown’s welcome into the Bongiovi family. Brown herself has spoken eloquently about the importance of Bongiovi in her life, showcasing not just a romantic relationship, but a bond built on mutual respect and shared experiences. Amid the fanfare of their engagement, Millie’s dedication to cherishing life’s precious moments echoes her approach towards planning her upcoming wedding.

Professionally Flourishing

Professionally, 2023 proved to be a milestone year for Brown. Apart from her engagement, she celebrated the release of her debut novel, ‘Nineteen Steps’, and is set to return to the big screen with Netflix’s ‘Damsel’. She has also signed on to film the final season of ‘Stranger Things’, a series that catapulted her to worldwide recognition. As we step into 2024, fans and followers eagerly anticipate what’s next for this young star, both personally and professionally.