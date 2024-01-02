en English
BNN Newsroom

Millennials Live Rent-Free with Family to Save for House Down Payment

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
In recent years, a burgeoning trend has emerged among millennials: living rent-free with family members to save money for a down payment on a house. The driving force behind this trend is the widening chasm between exorbitant rental costs and an unforgiving real estate market.

Living with Parents: A Strategy to Overcome High Rental Costs

According to the National Association of Realtors, 27% of first-time homebuyers in 2022 made the leap straight from a family member’s home into their own, marking the highest percentage since 1989. This figure slightly dipped to 23% in 2023, but it still represents a substantial increase. Confronted with a myriad of financial challenges, such as student loan debt, car payments, and child care costs, millennials consider the steep rent prices as one of the most formidable hurdles. In November, the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. hovered around $1,500. However, in large urban areas, rental rates soared even higher.

A Tough Real Estate Market for Millennials

The real estate market offers little solace. High listing prices, escalating interest rates, and a scarcity of inventory, particularly for starter homes, make the prospect of homeownership daunting. Consequently, the median age of first-time homebuyers has ticked up to 36, a significant jump from 29 during their parents’ generation.

Housing Affordability: A Plunging Trend

Housing affordability has taken a nosedive, compelling many young adults to prolong their stay with their parents. This trend is anticipated to persist. Case in point, Brandon Paulin, the mayor of Indian Head, Maryland, and Alex Mourousias, a software engineer in Chicago, both leveraged the opportunity to live rent-free with family. This enabled them to amass enough savings to finally purchase homes, testifying to the viability of this approach amidst a challenging financial climate.

BNN Newsroom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

