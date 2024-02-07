Mike Connelly, a staunch Catholic and retired lawman, took on the mantle of Office for Safe Environments in the Diocese of Wilmington in 2017. His appointment came in the wake of the clergy sex abuse scandal that came to light in the late 20th century. Connelly's mission was clear: to protect the community, especially children, from abuse.

Revamping Safety Measures

Connelly, who bid adieu to his post in December, played a decisive role in instituting measures to bolster safety within the diocese. These initiatives encompassed advanced training for religious education instructors and the designation of trained compliance coordinators at each parish. These measures, under Connelly's stewardship, significantly enhanced the diocese's ability to thwart abuse.

A Safe Haven for Children

Thanks to Connelly's relentless efforts, the diocese has transformed into an environment where the Catholic Church can be deemed a safe haven for children in 2024 and beyond. He has successfully fostered a community that can now rest assured that the safety of their children is a paramount priority.

Retirement and Succession

Upon retirement, Connelly plans to travel and relish quality time with his family. However, he also intends to continue his service as a volunteer on the diocese review board. He expressed his faith in his successor, Brian Moore, who also boasts a wealth of experience in safety matters, to continue the mission of safeguarding the church community.

Under Connelly's leadership, the diocese has not only weathered the storm of the sex abuse scandal but also emerged stronger and safer. His tenure serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the safety of the diocese and the larger Catholic community.