MIKE and Tony Seltzer Release New Track 'R&B' - A Laid-Back Slow Jam

On this Valentine's Day, MIKE, the rapper known for his introspective lyrics and syrupy slow jams, has released a new track titled 'R&B' in collaboration with producer Tony Seltzer. The song, featuring a chopped-and-screwed introduction, a blown-out 808 kick-snare, and a pleading siren synth, is a testament to MIKE's ability to find levity amid grief, as seen in his latest work, Burning Desire.

A Laid-Back Vibe

The music video for 'R&B,' directed by Jelani Miller, showcases MIKE rapping in a park next to a vintage Oldsmobile, exuding a laid-back vibe. The visuals, with their early 2000s aesthetic, perfectly complement the song's relaxed flow. The track is part of MIKE's upcoming 'Somebody Fine Me Trouble' tour, with dates spanning across various cities.

More to Come

In a press release, MIKE and Tony Seltzer teased more upcoming projects. Fans can expect a North American run with support from 454, Niontay, and El Cousteau, culminating in a hometown NYC show at Webster Hall on May 25.

The Human Element

Beyond the play of music, the story of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will is what truly captivates audiences. MIKE's music, with its raw emotion and relatable themes, resonates deeply with listeners. His ability to weave personal narratives into his lyrics has earned him a dedicated fan base, who eagerly await each new release.

In conclusion, MIKE's latest track, 'R&B,' is a testament to his unique style and artistic vision. Collaborating with Tony Seltzer, the pair has created a song that is both catchy and thought-provoking. With a music video that perfectly encapsulates the song's laid-back vibe and a world tour on the horizon, MIKE continues to cement his place in the music industry.

