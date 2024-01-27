Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez Unveil 2024 Trackhouse RS-GPs

Trackhouse Racing has unveiled its RS-GPs for the 2024 MotoGP season, with riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez at the helm. The American team, taking over grid slots from Aprilia customer RNF, has forged a strong association with the Italian brand. The riders who participated in the 2023 season on Aprilias for RNF have transferred to Trackhouse following the Aprilia supply deal.

An Upgraded Ride for Oliveira

Oliveira will kick off the season on a Factory-spec 2024 Aprilia RS-GP, a significant upgrade from his last season's ride. Despite narrowly missing a chance to join Honda, the Portuguese rider is poised to rival the top riders in the circuit. The RS-GP is similar to the ones his teammates, Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro, will be operating. Oliveira also expressed concerns over the frequency of Sprint Races, citing the unique challenges they introduce every weekend. He remains eager to see the adjustments that will follow in their frequency.

Fernandez Banks on Familiarity

Meanwhile, Raul Fernandez is set to begin his second season with Aprilia on a year-old bike, with the promise of an upgrade later in the season. The Spanish rider, after demonstrating significant progress in the Valencia tests, is optimistic about the upcoming season. Fernandez aims to enjoy his ride and believes that familiarity with the bike and team will yield favourable results.

Trackhouse Racing's Ambition

Both Oliveira and Fernandez took a gamble when RNF was expelled from the championship. However, the situation was salvaged by Justin Marks' decision to back the ambitious Aprilia project. The Trackhouse team's support has not only offered the riders a fresh start but also demonstrates the team's commitment to achieving success in the MotoGP circuit.