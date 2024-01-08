Migrant Crisis and Policy Changes Lead to Surge in Rough Sleeping in Borough

A borough council has reported a staggering 1,400 percent surge in rough sleeping from the 2018/19 period to 2022/23. The figures jumped from a meager seven to a shocking 140 individuals. This alarming increase is primarily attributed to migrants and asylum seekers left in dire straits after their applications are turned down.

The Looming Crisis

The council expects the number of asylum seekers to escalate due to both Home Office policies and dispersal projections by Serco, potentially shooting up from 435 to 970 in the ensuing six to twelve months. A report by Housing boss Cllr Claire Cummins highlights a gravely escalating housing crisis in 2023, which has been further aggravated by the increased responsibilities thrust upon local authorities to support asylum seekers and refugees.

Effects on Local Services and Economy

A significant number of these individuals are seeking help from homeless services, while others are entering the black economy due to insufficient support following adverse decisions from the Home Office. The recent conflict in Ukraine and the closure of Afghan bridging hotels have additionally strained local services.

Implications of the ‘A Bed Every Night’ Initiative

The ‘A Bed Every Night’ (ABEN) initiative has seen a considerable chunk of its capacity absorbed by migrants, with 72 percent of bed spaces occupied by this group as of November. The council projects that migration will trigger priority need for 200 customers between August 2023 and 2024. The cost of accommodating individuals in hotels, if temporary accommodation remains at capacity, could be substantial.

Despite a target to end rough sleeping by 2025, the council fears this goal is unlikely to be met without significant policy changes by the Government and the Home Office. If it weren’t for the high percentage of rough sleepers from migration, the borough’s target to end rough sleeping would have been on track for 2025.