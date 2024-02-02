Middlesbrough FC's Carrick Unfazed by Injuries, Confident in Squad Depth

In the face of mounting injuries to key forwards, Middlesbrough FC's manager Michael Carrick has put fans' concerns to rest, expressing unwavering confidence in his team's attacking options. Despite Emmanuel Latte Lath being sidelined for several weeks due to an ankle injury, and Josh Coburn's limited playtime due to a persistent groin issue, Carrick is optimistic about the team's resilience and versatility.

Strategic Approach to Transfers

The manager's confidence is rooted in the club's shrewd approach to transfers. Rather than seeking quick fixes for short-term gains, Middlesbrough's strategy has been to maintain a careful balance between immediate needs and long-term goals. This was evident in the January transfer window. Despite actively seeking a striker, the club stood firm on its policy of not overpaying, refusing to compromise the team's long-term strategy.

Scoring Potential Within the Squad

Carrick's assertion that any new addition must significantly improve the squad is reflected in the team's current roster. The team boasts multiple players with four or more goals this season, including Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Sam Greenwood, Riley McGree, Marcus Forss, and Sammy Silvera. New recruit Finn Azaz, who netted seven goals with Plymouth in the first half of the season, also shows promise.

Recent Acquisitions Bolstering the Squad

The manager also highlighted the recent loan acquisitions of Luke Ayling and Luke Thomas. These fresh additions, he believes, have boosted the squad's balance and strength. With this blend of experience and emerging talent, Carrick is looking forward to seeing the team evolve as injured players make their return.