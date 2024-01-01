en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Middle Eastern Cities Usher in New Year with Spectacular Celebrations

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Middle Eastern Cities Usher in New Year with Spectacular Celebrations

In a grand spectacle of light and sound, Middle Eastern countries bid adieu to the old year and welcomed the new one with fervor and joy. The cities sparkled with the extravagance of lights and fireworks, drawing large crowds to city centers. The new year’s celebrations were hallmarked by a sense of community, excitement, and the shared spirit of beginning anew.

A Symphony of Light and Joy

As the clock struck midnight, cities across the Middle East erupted in a symphony of light and joy. Revelers gathered in large numbers to be a part of the visually stunning celebrations. Each city, from Athens to Dubai, Sydney to New York City, and Nairobi to Moscow, had its unique way of marking the arrival of the new year. However, amid the celebrations, a sense of caution prevailed due to ongoing conflicts and heightened security concerns.

Celebrations Amid Conflict

Despite the vibrant festivities, some areas of the world saw subdued celebrations. The Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip and Russian military actions in Ukraine cast a shadow over the end-of-year celebrations. In a show of solidarity with the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, many Christians in Iraq and Pakistan canceled their New Year’s Eve celebrations. Similarly, New York City and several European cities bolstered security measures for the festivities.

UAE’s Grand New Year’s Display

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) welcomed the new year with record-breaking fireworks, drone shows, and dazzling performances. The cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai put on spectacular fireworks displays, with the Burj Khalifa showcasing its most vibrant display yet. Ras Al Khaimah broke its own Guinness World Record for the sixth time in a row with a stunning fireworks display. While the majority reveled in the spectacle, some muted their celebrations in solidarity with Gaza. Regardless, crowds flocked to various venues across the country to witness the breathtaking celebrations, embodying a spirit of unity and hope for the forthcoming year.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Guernsey Firefighters Spark Community Spirit with Christmas Tree Collection Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

By Muthana Al-Najjar

AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean Announce Divorce After a Year of Separation

By Salman Khan

May Yul Edochie: A Year of Loss and a Resolve to Move Forward

By Hadeel Hashem

Channel Islanders Honored in King Charles III's New Year's Honours Lis ...
@BNN Newsroom · 1 hour
Channel Islanders Honored in King Charles III's New Year's Honours Lis ...
heart comment 0
Home Organization Experts Advocate ‘Micro-Moments’ Approach for 2024

By Salman Akhtar

Home Organization Experts Advocate 'Micro-Moments' Approach for 2024
Fleur East Announces Pregnancy, Ushering in Exciting New Chapter in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Fleur East Announces Pregnancy, Ushering in Exciting New Chapter in 2024
Eighty Light Years Triumphs in Class 4 – 1200M – A Horse Racing Event

By Nitish Verma

Eighty Light Years Triumphs in Class 4 - 1200M - A Horse Racing Event
Email Backups: Guarding Your Digital Correspondence Against Unforeseen Perils

By BNN Correspondents

Email Backups: Guarding Your Digital Correspondence Against Unforeseen Perils
Latest Headlines
World News
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
43 seconds
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
45 seconds
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
1 min
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2 mins
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
3 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
5 mins
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
5 mins
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
6 mins
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
27 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app