BNN Newsroom

Middle East Conflict Fuels Oil Prices Surge

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Middle East Conflict Fuels Oil Prices Surge

The global oil market has been set ablaze with Brent crude oil prices soaring past the $80 mark per barrel, a zenith not witnessed since the final days of December. This steep climb is linked to rising apprehensions regarding potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East. This event coincides with the simmering Israel-Hamas war, a conflict that has stubbornly persisted for over four months, showing no signs of resolution.

Role of Houthi Rebels

The Houthi rebels, known for their allegiance to Hamas and Iran, have heightened tensions by targeting ships since mid-November. These rebels assert that their actions are a show of solidarity with Hamas and vow to persist until Israel ceases its activities in Gaza. This strife has sent ripples across global supply chains, escalating freight costs.

US Intervention

The United States, under the leadership of President Joe Biden, and its allies are actively working to douse the flames of tension in the region. Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, has been at the forefront of these diplomatic efforts. However, their endeavors have yet to bear fruit, with the Houthis continuing their aggressive stance and attacks.

Economic Impact

While these assaults have disrupted global supply chains and increased freight costs, Ziad Daoud, a chief emerging markets economist, posits that the impact on the global economy will likely be contained. He suggests that the attacks will probably not prompt Iran to engage directly in the conflict. Moreover, he notes that shipping costs, despite their increase, have not yet reached their peak levels from 2021.

BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

