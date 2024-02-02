Middle Creek Reports Lower Snow Geese Numbers Amid Colder Migration Season

The Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area has reported a significant decline in the arrival of snow geese this season. The latest count update reveals a stark contrast to the numbers from the previous year. A mere 3,000 snow geese have been recorded, compared to a staggering 79,000 the same time last year.

Chilly Conditions Delay Migration

Brant Portner, an environmental education specialist, has identified the colder conditions this year as a key factor in the delayed migration. The warmer, ice-free conditions last year facilitated an earlier and larger migration.

Visitor Center Opens Amid Fewer Birds

The Middle Creek Visitor Center, traditionally opening its doors on February 1, started its season earlier this year on January 16. This change was in anticipation of earlier migrations owing to general warming trends. However, the recent cold spell has resulted in fewer birds for the early visitors to witness.

Anticipated Increase in Migration Numbers

Portner holds hope that the migration numbers will pick up as the snow and ice persist to the north and once a thaw sets in. The center provides a livestream of the lake, allowing bird migration enthusiasts to keep track of the situation. It also updates the estimated bird numbers every three days. Visitors can enjoy the best views of the birds at sunrise and sunset, with Portner recommending weekday visits to avoid the larger weekend crowds that typically gather in February and March.