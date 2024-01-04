Microsoft to Phase Out WordPad and People App from Windows 11

In a bold move, tech giant Microsoft has announced the phase-out of certain legacy features in its latest Windows 11 Build 26020. Among the most significant removals are the WordPad and the People app. This development, part of Microsoft’s thrust towards streamlining their operating system, was made available through the Canary channel. A clean installation of this build will no longer include these two notable applications.

WordPad: A Legacy Text Editor’s Farewell

WordPad, a legacy text editor that’s been around since the early days of Windows, is being put out to pasture. In an updated support document last December 2023, Microsoft clarified that WordPad has been deprecated and is slated for removal in a future Windows release. The document, however, does not provide specific reasons for this decision, merely suggesting users switch to Microsoft Word for rich text documents and to Notepad for plain text files. What’s more, once WordPad is axed, there will be no way to reinstall it as it will not be available in the Microsoft Store.

The People App’s Curtain Call

Another significant application facing the axe is the People app. Of notable relevance during the Windows 10 Mobile era, the People app served as an integration platform for various social apps such as Skype, Mail, and Calendar. With the advent of Windows 11 and the shift in user behavior, the People app has seen a decline in usage, paving the way for its discontinuation.

More Legacy Features on the Chopping Block

But the purge doesn’t end with WordPad and the People app. Microsoft is also planning to remove other older components such as the legacy taskbar, system tray, and peer-to-peer (P2P) services. Future updates are expected to block workarounds that currently allow users to re-enable these features through Windows Registry edits. These changes are likely part of a larger update, possibly the rumored Windows Hudson Valley update. However, the exact timeline for the removal of WordPad from the production builds of Windows 11 remains a topic of speculation.