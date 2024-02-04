Microsoft to Introduce AI-Powered Copilot Feature to OneDrive for the Web

Microsoft has announced its plan to introduce an AI-powered feature named Copilot to OneDrive for the Web, with a worldwide launch slated for May 2024. The feature is expected to revolutionize the way users interact with their stored files by allowing them to retrieve information and ask questions without the need to open each file individually.

Enhancing User Interaction with Files

Integrated into the recently redesigned OneDrive for Web, Copilot is designed to support various file formats including DOC, DOCX, FLUID, LOOP, PPT, PPTX, XLSX, PDF, ODT, ODP, RTF, ASPX, TXT, HTM, and HTML. Users can utilize the feature to inquire about specific information such as sales figures from a spreadsheet or request a summary of documents like product launch presentations. Copilot will then analyze the relevant files and provide concise answers or summaries, thereby facilitating quicker information retrieval and offering deeper insights into data.

Increasing Productivity with AI

The integration of AI with OneDrive is expected to significantly increase productivity by reducing the time spent on manual data retrieval and analysis. This move aligns with a growing trend of incorporating AI-powered features into productivity tools to enhance their efficiency and usability.

Accessing Copilot in OneDrive

To utilize Copilot in OneDrive, users are required to have a separate Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 license. The feature is detailed under Feature ID 381450 in the Microsoft 365 roadmap and will be made available during the General Availability release phase, accessible via the web platform.

In conclusion, the introduction of Copilot to OneDrive represents a significant stride in Microsoft's commitment to creating smarter, more efficient productivity tools. As the launch date approaches, users worldwide are eagerly anticipating the enhanced data interaction capabilities that this innovation promises.