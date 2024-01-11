Microsoft Tests USB4 Gen4 Support in Windows 11: Pioneering High-Speed Data Transfer

In a progressive step, Microsoft is trialing support for the USB4 Gen4 specification in Windows 11, a move that promises to revolutionize data transfer with speeds of up to 80 Gbps over USB Type-C cables. The latest USB standard, designed to meet the burgeoning demand for high-performance displays, hubs, docks, and storage devices, brings innovation to the fore, marking a new era of connectivity.

USB4 Gen4: Powering Next-Gen Devices

As we venture further into digital terrain, the need for faster, more efficient data transfer becomes paramount. Addressing this, the USB4 Gen4 specification is set to be a game-changer. The support for USB4 Gen4 will initially roll out on select devices with Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors, including the Razer Blade 18, offering users an unparalleled experience. Importantly, the new standard maintains a seamless link with the past, being fully backward compatible with older USB and Thunderbolt peripherals.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23615

To provide users with a firsthand experience of the USB 80Gbps functionality, Microsoft has made it accessible through the Insider Preview Build 23615 available on the Dev Channel. This move underscores the tech giant’s commitment to transparency and user participation in its innovation journey.

Additional Features in Windows 11 Build

Alongside USB4 Gen4 support, the latest Windows 11 build introduces novel features aimed at enriching the user experience. One such feature is Windows Copilot, a tool designed for systems with widescreen displays. This application opens automatically upon login, a setting that can be managed in the ‘Settings > Personalization > Copilot’ section of Windows 11. Initially available to Windows Insiders in select regions, a broader rollout of Copilot is anticipated in the future. Moreover, the new build also enhances the Windows share dialog, thereby facilitating direct sharing to platforms like WhatsApp, Gmail, and LinkedIn from Microsoft Edge.

These substantial updates reflect Microsoft’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the Windows 11 experience, catering to the evolving needs of its global user base.