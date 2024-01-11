en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Microsoft Tests USB4 Gen4 Support in Windows 11: Pioneering High-Speed Data Transfer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Microsoft Tests USB4 Gen4 Support in Windows 11: Pioneering High-Speed Data Transfer

In a progressive step, Microsoft is trialing support for the USB4 Gen4 specification in Windows 11, a move that promises to revolutionize data transfer with speeds of up to 80 Gbps over USB Type-C cables. The latest USB standard, designed to meet the burgeoning demand for high-performance displays, hubs, docks, and storage devices, brings innovation to the fore, marking a new era of connectivity.

USB4 Gen4: Powering Next-Gen Devices

As we venture further into digital terrain, the need for faster, more efficient data transfer becomes paramount. Addressing this, the USB4 Gen4 specification is set to be a game-changer. The support for USB4 Gen4 will initially roll out on select devices with Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors, including the Razer Blade 18, offering users an unparalleled experience. Importantly, the new standard maintains a seamless link with the past, being fully backward compatible with older USB and Thunderbolt peripherals.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23615

To provide users with a firsthand experience of the USB 80Gbps functionality, Microsoft has made it accessible through the Insider Preview Build 23615 available on the Dev Channel. This move underscores the tech giant’s commitment to transparency and user participation in its innovation journey.

Additional Features in Windows 11 Build

Alongside USB4 Gen4 support, the latest Windows 11 build introduces novel features aimed at enriching the user experience. One such feature is Windows Copilot, a tool designed for systems with widescreen displays. This application opens automatically upon login, a setting that can be managed in the ‘Settings > Personalization > Copilot’ section of Windows 11. Initially available to Windows Insiders in select regions, a broader rollout of Copilot is anticipated in the future. Moreover, the new build also enhances the Windows share dialog, thereby facilitating direct sharing to platforms like WhatsApp, Gmail, and LinkedIn from Microsoft Edge.

These substantial updates reflect Microsoft’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the Windows 11 experience, catering to the evolving needs of its global user base.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
8 seconds ago
Yemen's Houthi Movement Threatens Retaliation Against Potential US-UK Air Strikes
Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement has issued a stark warning of retaliation against potential air strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom. This comes in the wake of claims made by The Times reporter Steven Swinford, who stated that the two Western powers are gearing up to strike Houthi military facilities imminently. The
Yemen's Houthi Movement Threatens Retaliation Against Potential US-UK Air Strikes
Steamship Authority Opens Summer Ferry Reservations
1 min ago
Steamship Authority Opens Summer Ferry Reservations
Australia to Unveil Clear Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
1 min ago
Australia to Unveil Clear Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
14 seconds ago
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
Maryland's PGCPS Selects Synergy Education Platform for K-12 Learning Management
19 seconds ago
Maryland's PGCPS Selects Synergy Education Platform for K-12 Learning Management
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
33 seconds ago
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
3 mins
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
3 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
5 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
6 mins
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
7 mins
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
7 mins
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges
8 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
10 mins
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
11 mins
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app