Microsoft Reinstates Original Rewards System: A Response to User Dissatisfaction?

In a recent development, technology giant Microsoft has reverted to its original points awarding system for the Microsoft Rewards program. Users can now amass up to 30 points per reward, a significant increase that has not gone unnoticed by the tech community. The news was first brought to light by Idle Sloth, a keen observer of the digital landscape, through a social media post.

Changes and Controversies

Last year, the Redmond-based company introduced substantial changes to the Rewards program. These included a reduction in points awarded for specific activities and the discontinuation of the Xbox Rewards app, a popular feature amongst gamers. A cooldown period that limited searches was also imposed, much to the disappointment of users.

These modifications, particularly the reduced point system, were met with widespread criticism. A significant number of users, who had adopted Microsoft's Edge browser primarily to participate in the Microsoft Rewards program, expressed their dissatisfaction. Despite the negative feedback, Microsoft stood firm, assuring that the Rewards program would continue in its evolved form.

Edge Browser and its Influence

The ongoing browser wars have seen Microsoft Edge constantly evolving, with the company regularly introducing feature-rich updates. One such development was the integration of an AI-powered assistant, Microsoft Copilot. While these updates were aimed at enhancing user experience, some users found the browser to be overly bloated with features, impacting its usability.

The changes to the Rewards Program, a key selling point for Edge, were viewed by some as potentially detrimental to its market share. Users who had adopted Edge primarily for its rewards system saw the changes as a betrayal, leading to a potential shift in browser preferences.

Reversion: A Response to User Dissatisfaction?

The recent reinstatement of the original rewards system could be seen as Microsoft's response to user dissatisfaction. The company, known for its customer-centric approach, may have taken this step to restore faith amongst its user base. As the browser wars continue, such moves could play a pivotal role in securing user loyalty.