Microsoft and Mangata Networks Collaborate to Elevate Cloud Technology

In a pioneering move, Microsoft has announced its partnership with Mangata Networks to develop an innovative AI-enabled edge cloud product, connected via satellite. This collaboration seeks to propel the Azure cloud's outreach and functionality by employing Mangata's satellite connectivity and advanced edge computing solutions.

The partnership is set to revolutionize cloud technology by integrating end-to-end AI capabilities. These capabilities are designed to address complex business challenges at the edge and expand the geographical reach and functionality of Azure adaptive cloud. Mangata's network of satellites in highly elliptical and medium Earth orbits, in conjunction with terrestrial edge data centers, will significantly enhance the Azure cloud's reach.

AI-Enhanced Features

The solutions that emerge from this partnership will feature AI-enhanced network routing, bandwidth optimization, workload management, and real-time data processing. They will also provide support for digital twins, satellite backhaul management, cloud-edge IoT applications, 5G integration, and multivendor sub-system integration. By processing data close to its source and leveraging cloud services like Microsoft Fabric, these advanced analytics and AI-inferencing capabilities at the edge aim to reduce latency and improve operational insights.

This collaboration not only seeks to push the boundaries of cloud technology but also addresses data sovereignty for regulated organizations. It offers end-to-end application-level Service Level Agreements (SLAs) through the Azure Marketplace. Microsoft is set to support Mangata as an Independent Software Vendor on the Azure platform, offering substantial technological and go-to-market assistance.

The partnership's pilot phase, focusing on IoT and SCADA applications at the edge managed by Azure, is expected to commence in late Q2 of 2024. The anticipation builds as this collaboration promises to redefine cloud technology, making strides in AI and edge computing.