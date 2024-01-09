en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Micron Technology Unveils Game-Changing LPCAMM2 RAM Modules at CES 2024

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Micron Technology Unveils Game-Changing LPCAMM2 RAM Modules at CES 2024

On the buzzing floor of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, held in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Micron Technology, a giant in the semiconductor industry, broke new grounds in laptop RAM technology. The company unveiled the LPCAMM2 RAM modules that harness the power of LPDDR5X memory, promising to revolutionize the nearly quarter-century-old SODIMM standard.

The Evolution of Laptop Memory

According to Micron’s announcement, the new LPCAMM2 RAM modules outshine their predecessors with a smaller footprint, lower power consumption, and accelerated speed. The innovative technology is 64% smaller, uses 61% less power, and is 71% faster than the prevailing SODIMM standard. This significant leap is set to redefine the performance benchmarks of laptop memory technology.

Collaborative Development and Impact

The CAMM2 standard, officially published by JEDEC in December, is a result of collaborative contributions from industry stalwarts like Samsung and Dell. Dell has been independently developing its own version, known as CAMM or Compression Attached Memory Module. The development of the CAMM2 standard heralds not just performance enhancements but also reinstates the feature of upgradeability and repairability in laptops. This attribute has been gradually fading away with the increasing trend of soldered memory.

The Promise of CAMM2 Modules

Although the swapping of CAMM2 modules necessitates the removal of screws, the potential benefits far outweigh this minor inconvenience. The promise of potential upgrades, coupled with increased security, are significant advantages over the traditional SODIMM modules, paving the way for a new era in laptop memory technology.

Besides Micron’s groundbreaking announcement, CES 2024 also witnessed other notable developments. These included Apple Inc.’s slump in iPhone sales in China, the unveiling of Shokz’s OpenSwim Pro multi-sport bone conduction headset, and Nvidia’s plan to start mass production of a new AI chip for China. Amidst these tech headlines, the entertainment world also buzzed with Gillian Anderson hinting at the continuation of the series ‘Sex Education,’ and Florence Pugh making a statement at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards with a red tulle Valentino dress.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 seconds ago
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Unseen Role of Natural Killer Cells in Immune Memory
In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers from the University of Wurzburg have uncovered a novel role for natural killer cells (NK cells), typically known as the frontline warriors of the innate immune system. Contrary to the prevalent belief, these cells not only rush to the site of infection but also establish a long-term residence there, contributing
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Unseen Role of Natural Killer Cells in Immune Memory
Shanna Moakler Accuses Travis Barker and Kardashians of Straining Familial Relationships
1 hour ago
Shanna Moakler Accuses Travis Barker and Kardashians of Straining Familial Relationships
Jessica Alba Talks Family Therapy: A Journey Towards Better Communication
1 hour ago
Jessica Alba Talks Family Therapy: A Journey Towards Better Communication
Academic Resilience in South African Engineering Students: A Deep Dive
20 mins ago
Academic Resilience in South African Engineering Students: A Deep Dive
Pokemon Company Shuts Down Pokemon TV; Points Fans to Other Streaming Platforms
27 mins ago
Pokemon Company Shuts Down Pokemon TV; Points Fans to Other Streaming Platforms
Kaley Cuoco Confronts Parenting Judgments on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
34 mins ago
Kaley Cuoco Confronts Parenting Judgments on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Latest Headlines
World News
The Emerging Importance of Nurse Practitioners in Healthcare
42 seconds
The Emerging Importance of Nurse Practitioners in Healthcare
Putin Orders Nationalization of Defense Plant Amid Heating Failure
57 seconds
Putin Orders Nationalization of Defense Plant Amid Heating Failure
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
1 min
Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad's Health Officer
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
2 mins
Odisha Government Considers Salary Hike for Community Health and Service Workers
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
2 mins
Discovery's 'Big Little Brawlers': A Tale of Undersized Underdogs Chasing Dreams
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
3 mins
Sindh and Balochistan to Clash in Upcoming Softball Series: A Step Towards National Development
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry
3 mins
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
5 mins
Surge in Violent Political Threats Shadows American Democracy
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
5 mins
PDP's Struggles: Time for Change in Nigerian Politics?
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
43 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app