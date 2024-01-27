Michel Cymes Reveals Personal Battle with Kidney Cancer

Renowned French doctor and television figure, Michel Cymes, disclosed his personal battle with kidney cancer during an episode of 'The Original Soundtrack' hosted by Nagui on January 25, 2024. Cymes, who first confronted the disease in 2008, chose a course of silence regarding his diagnosis, keeping it a secret from both his family circles and professional acquaintances.

A Fight Kept Private

Despite the severity of his condition, Cymes continued his medical practice, illustrating his determination to retain a sense of normality in his day-to-day life. Rather than becoming a symbol for cancer patients, he sought to maintain his professional identity separate from his illness. His decision to keep this part of his life private until he was sure of his survival mirrored his desire to prevent his condition from influencing his professional interactions and personal relationships.

Breaking the Silence

It was during Nagui's show that Cymes chose to break his silence and share his experience. When questioned about the psychological support he had during his illness, he revealed that he had not sought therapy, suggesting that he managed the emotional and psychological challenges of his disease on his own. This revelation adds a new dimension to the narrative surrounding his battle with cancer.

Past Disclosures

Prior to this, Cymes had spoken about his cancer in his 2022 book 'Nothing is impossible: my story could be yours' and during a 'Clique' show interview with Mouloud Achour in December 2022. These discussions underscore the importance he places on early detection and maintaining positivity during recovery.