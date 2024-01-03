en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Michael McIntyre Returns with New Series of ‘The Big Show’

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Michael McIntyre Returns with New Series of ‘The Big Show’

Michael McIntyre, the beloved British comedian, will grace our television screens once again with his acclaimed Saturday night show, ‘The Big Show’. The upcoming series is set to debut on Saturday, January 13th, on both BBC One and iPlayer, marking the seventh successful run of this popular series.

A Show of Laughter and Surprises

The Big Show is no ordinary comedy show. It brings together a unique mix of celebrity guests, comedic sketches, and interactive games, all hosted by McIntyre’s inimitable wit and charm. One of the show’s most loved sketches, ‘Midnight Games’, involves McIntyre sneaking into the homes of celebrities and audience members late at night for unexpected fun and laughter.

The Power of the Phone Game

Audience members also relish the segments where celebrities hand over their phones to McIntyre. Renowned personalities like Jonathan Ross, Alison Hammond, and Rylan Clark have all succumbed to the good-humoured pressure, allowing McIntyre to take control of their mobile devices. The resulting antics have become a highlight of the show, often leading to hilarity and unexpected revelations.

Impressive Audience Reach

The show’s previous series attracted an average viewership of 6.3 million, a testament to its widespread appeal and McIntyre’s enduring popularity. The show’s success has not gone unnoticed by BBC executives, who have continued to back the series due to its consistently high ratings and positive audience feedback.

Beyond ‘The Big Show’, McIntyre also hosts ‘The Wheel’, a game show on BBC One. Contestants, assisted by celebrity experts, vie for a cash jackpot in this engaging and suspenseful program. McIntyre’s return to television with ‘The Big Show’ is eagerly anticipated, promising more laughter, surprises, and entertaining Saturday nights.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chinese Diaspora: From Chinatowns to Ethnoburbs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports

By Salman Khan

Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party

By Dil Bar Irshad

Urgent Search for Stolen Dog with Severe Medical Issues in Florida

By Geeta Pillai

Mining the Known Unknowns: The Significant Data Gaps in the Global Min ...
@BNN Newsroom · 8 seconds
Mining the Known Unknowns: The Significant Data Gaps in the Global Min ...
heart comment 0
From Streets to Hope: Ex-Addict Raises Funds for Homelessness by Rough Sleeping

By BNN Correspondents

From Streets to Hope: Ex-Addict Raises Funds for Homelessness by Rough Sleeping
Search Engine Roundtable: A Beacon in SEO, SEM, and Contextual Publishing

By BNN Correspondents

Search Engine Roundtable: A Beacon in SEO, SEM, and Contextual Publishing
Healthcare Entreprenuer Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil Commits to Life-Saving Children’s Heart Surgeries

By Olalekan Adigun

Healthcare Entreprenuer Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil Commits to Life-Saving Children's Heart Surgeries
Smartpress Concludes 2023 with Philanthropic Endeavors

By Mazhar Abbas

Smartpress Concludes 2023 with Philanthropic Endeavors
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
13 seconds
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
42 seconds
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
53 seconds
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
1 min
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
2 mins
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
2 mins
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
Mediterranean Diet Tops U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Diets List
2 mins
Mediterranean Diet Tops U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Diets List
Chelsea's Future Implications amid Thiago Silva's Departure
3 mins
Chelsea's Future Implications amid Thiago Silva's Departure
Arizona Wildcats Face Uphill Battle Against In-Form Colorado Buffaloes
3 mins
Arizona Wildcats Face Uphill Battle Against In-Form Colorado Buffaloes
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
11 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
13 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
22 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
23 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
32 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
35 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
55 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app