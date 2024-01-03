Michael McIntyre Returns with New Series of ‘The Big Show’

Michael McIntyre, the beloved British comedian, will grace our television screens once again with his acclaimed Saturday night show, ‘The Big Show’. The upcoming series is set to debut on Saturday, January 13th, on both BBC One and iPlayer, marking the seventh successful run of this popular series.

A Show of Laughter and Surprises

The Big Show is no ordinary comedy show. It brings together a unique mix of celebrity guests, comedic sketches, and interactive games, all hosted by McIntyre’s inimitable wit and charm. One of the show’s most loved sketches, ‘Midnight Games’, involves McIntyre sneaking into the homes of celebrities and audience members late at night for unexpected fun and laughter.

The Power of the Phone Game

Audience members also relish the segments where celebrities hand over their phones to McIntyre. Renowned personalities like Jonathan Ross, Alison Hammond, and Rylan Clark have all succumbed to the good-humoured pressure, allowing McIntyre to take control of their mobile devices. The resulting antics have become a highlight of the show, often leading to hilarity and unexpected revelations.

Impressive Audience Reach

The show’s previous series attracted an average viewership of 6.3 million, a testament to its widespread appeal and McIntyre’s enduring popularity. The show’s success has not gone unnoticed by BBC executives, who have continued to back the series due to its consistently high ratings and positive audience feedback.

Beyond ‘The Big Show’, McIntyre also hosts ‘The Wheel’, a game show on BBC One. Contestants, assisted by celebrity experts, vie for a cash jackpot in this engaging and suspenseful program. McIntyre’s return to television with ‘The Big Show’ is eagerly anticipated, promising more laughter, surprises, and entertaining Saturday nights.