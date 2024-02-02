Gove's Unispace Ties Preceded PPE Contracts in Controversial Circumstances

Michael Gove, a Cabinet Office minister in 2020, had a phone conversation with a founder of Unispace, an office interior design company, on March 24th 2020, the day after the first national lockdown was declared in the UK. The company went on to become the largest recipient of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) contracts via the VIP lane, securing deals worth £680m last year. A series of emails released by the government provide insight into lobbying efforts that occurred prior to the contracts being awarded.

Unispace's Ties to the Plymouth Brethren Christian Sect

Unispace was controlled by individuals linked to the Plymouth Brethren Christian sect. This religious group and its connected firms received more than £2bn in UK testing and PPE contracts during the pandemic. The emails that were exchanged between Gove and the founder of Unispace, and subsequently forwarded to the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock's office, raise questions about the transparency and decision-making process in awarding PPE contracts.

Controversial VIP Lane and Its Implications

The VIP lane has been subject to criticism for potentially favouring firms with government contacts. The VIP status allowed certain companies to secure contracts without the usual competitive tender process. The correspondence obtained by the Good Law Project suggests that after the phone call, Gove's office forwarded an email from Unispace to Hancock's office. This referral is believed to have led to Unispace entering the VIP lane and clinching the contracts.

Aftermath: Contract Transfers and Disputes

The content also highlights the transfer of Unispace's PPE contracts to Sant Global LLP, which is currently embroiled in a dispute with the UK government over a terminated contract for lateral flow tests. The Cabinet Office has stated that ministers, including Gove, did not make procurement decisions during the pandemic. However, the proximity of these events and the correspondence between Gove and Unispace's founder add another layer of complexity to the situation.