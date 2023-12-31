Meteor Streaks Across UK Night Sky, Sparking Social Media Frenzy

Residents across London, Birmingham, Reading, Norfolk, and Shrewsbury in the UK were treated to an unexpected spectacle as a meteor streaked through the night sky around 2 am on Saturday, 30 December. The event, which was captured in videos shared across social media platforms, sparked discussions and intrigue.

Meteor Sighting Ignites Social Media

The meteor’s appearance was described as ‘very bright’ and of a ‘blueish-green’ color. One relieved user, amongst the many who posted videos and comments about the sighting, affirmed that the moment was captured on camera. The meteor’s existence was confirmed by the sheer number of witnesses who described it as the ‘biggest’ shooting star they had ever seen, particularly for those residing in south-east London.

A Coincidence with the Geminid Meteor Shower

The sighting coincided with the Geminid meteor shower, a renowned annual event that sparks worldwide interest. Reports of similar meteorite sightings have previously stirred intrigue globally. As the Quadrantids meteor shower is projected to peak in January 2024, the pre-New Year’s Eve sighting of a flashing blue meteor across Britain has further fueled the anticipation.

Speculations and Discussions

The Northern Lights also graced the skies of Britain around the same time, leading to heated discussions about whether the sighting was a meteor or a returning satellite. Regardless of the speculations, the unexpected celestial event added a spark of magic to the final moments of the year for many UK residents.