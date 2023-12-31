en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Meteor Streaks Across UK Night Sky, Sparking Social Media Frenzy

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:24 am EST
Meteor Streaks Across UK Night Sky, Sparking Social Media Frenzy

Residents across London, Birmingham, Reading, Norfolk, and Shrewsbury in the UK were treated to an unexpected spectacle as a meteor streaked through the night sky around 2 am on Saturday, 30 December. The event, which was captured in videos shared across social media platforms, sparked discussions and intrigue.

Meteor Sighting Ignites Social Media

The meteor’s appearance was described as ‘very bright’ and of a ‘blueish-green’ color. One relieved user, amongst the many who posted videos and comments about the sighting, affirmed that the moment was captured on camera. The meteor’s existence was confirmed by the sheer number of witnesses who described it as the ‘biggest’ shooting star they had ever seen, particularly for those residing in south-east London.

A Coincidence with the Geminid Meteor Shower

The sighting coincided with the Geminid meteor shower, a renowned annual event that sparks worldwide interest. Reports of similar meteorite sightings have previously stirred intrigue globally. As the Quadrantids meteor shower is projected to peak in January 2024, the pre-New Year’s Eve sighting of a flashing blue meteor across Britain has further fueled the anticipation.

Speculations and Discussions

The Northern Lights also graced the skies of Britain around the same time, leading to heated discussions about whether the sighting was a meteor or a returning satellite. Regardless of the speculations, the unexpected celestial event added a spark of magic to the final moments of the year for many UK residents.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Off-Duty Greensboro Police Officer Tragically Killed in Line of Duty

By BNN Correspondents

Just Blaze: From Math Prodigy to Premier Beatmaker

By Saboor Bayat

Year-End Reflections from Science: Highlights and Impactful Reporting

By BNN Correspondents

61-hour Dry Spell in Texas: Longstanding Alcohol Law Closes Liquor Stores for New Year

By Salman Akhtar

Eight Dead in Nakuru Road Accident: A Wake-Up Call for Road Safety in ...
@BNN Newsroom · 20 seconds
Eight Dead in Nakuru Road Accident: A Wake-Up Call for Road Safety in ...
heart comment 0
Deciphering the 2024 Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Deciphering the 2024 Predictions for Australia's Property Market
Ukraine’s Fiscal Crisis: A Plea for Emergency International Aid

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine's Fiscal Crisis: A Plea for Emergency International Aid
Hazardous Blaze Erupts as Ammonium Nitrate Truck Ignites in Western Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Hazardous Blaze Erupts as Ammonium Nitrate Truck Ignites in Western Australia
Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort

By Dil Bar Irshad

Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort
Latest Headlines
World News
Ukraine's Fiscal Crisis: A Plea for Emergency International Aid
55 seconds
Ukraine's Fiscal Crisis: A Plea for Emergency International Aid
Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort
1 min
Three Naga Groups Unite to Address Naga Political Issue with Collective Effort
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
1 min
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases
2 mins
Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
2 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
2 mins
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right
2 mins
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
3 mins
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
8 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
10 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
19 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
7 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app