BNN Newsroom

Mete Gazoz: Turkish Archer Strikes Gold Again, Named Best Men’s Recurve Archer of 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:36 am EST
Mete Gazoz: Turkish Archer Strikes Gold Again, Named Best Men's Recurve Archer of 2023

With a steady hand and a sharp eye, Turkish archer Mete Gazoz has once again hit the bullseye, securing the title of ‘best men’s recurve archer’ for 2023 by the World Archery Federation. This prestigious recognition comes to Gazoz for the third time, with previous accolades in 2018 and 2021, underscoring his consistent excellence in the sport.

From Istanbul to the Global Stage

At a tender age of 24, Gazoz has carved an indelible mark in the annals of archery. His journey began at the Istanbul Archery Youth and Sports Club, where he honed his skills before stepping onto the international stage. He first represented Turkey at the age of 16 in the 2015 European Games, demonstrating a prodigious talent that has only blossomed over time.

A Legacy of Triumphs

Gazoz’s career is bespeckled with significant accomplishments. He competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and emerged victorious at the 2018 Mediterranean Games. The crowning glory came at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where he clinched gold in men’s individual archery, bringing home Turkey’s first-ever Olympic medal in the sport.

Gold at 2023 World Archery Championships

Further cementing his legacy, Gazoz clinched gold in the men’s individual recurve event at the 2023 World Archery Championships. He triumphed over Canadian archer Eric Peters with a score of 6-4, demonstrating his unwavering focus and unparalleled skill. This victory was not only his but also a source of national pride. The Turkish Archery Federation extended their heartfelt congratulations to Gazoz, acknowledging his significant contribution to Turkey’s sporting reputation.

As Gazoz continues to make his mark on the world of archery, his achievements are a testament to his dedication, discipline, and sheer talent. With each arrow he releases, he further cements his status as an exemplary figure in the sport, inspiring future generations of archers to aim for the stars.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

