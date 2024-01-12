en English
Meta Proposes $51M Settlement in Class-Action Lawsuit Over Facebook Ad Practices

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, has proposed a $51 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit spanning four Canadian provinces. The lawsuit asserts that Meta unlawfully used the images and likenesses of certain Facebook users in its advertising products without obtaining proper consent. This controversy primarily encircles the ‘Sponsored Stories’ feature, which incorporated user photos and information in ads displayed to their friends on the platform, suggesting an endorsement of the advertised product or service.

Privacy Rights and Consumer Protection Laws

The legal action is anchored on privacy rights and consumer protection laws, as the practice was deemed to infringe upon the users’ control over their personal images and how these are used commercially. The proposed settlement is aimed at compensating the affected users and preventing similar issues in the future.

Addressing Legal Challenges and Public Concerns

Meta’s decision to settle reflects an attempt to address the legal challenges and public apprehensions related to user privacy and the ethical use of personal data in advertising on its platforms. Despite not admitting liability, the settlement sends a strong message about protecting Canadians’ rights.

The Road Ahead

The proposed settlement needs to be approved by a B.C. Supreme Court judge. If approved, the agreement will provide compensation to an estimated 4.3 million people. The court-appointed administrator handling the proposed settlement estimates that anyone who wishes to object to the proposed settlement has until March 11 to do so. Class members will eventually be able to submit their claims for a share of the settlement funds.

