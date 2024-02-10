Merrimack Valley: A Community on the Move with Significant Developments and Events

In Merrimack Valley, a region rich in history and brimming with potential, the community is poised for significant developments. The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will convene on February 15 to discuss various projects, while the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce prepares to host a Business Networking and Referral Mixer on February 13 and a State Senate Forum on March 15.

A Community in Motion

As the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission gears up for its monthly meeting, one project stands out: the asbestos removal from the Quinn Building, owned by the Methuen Police Department. Phase II of the project recently received approval from City Council, and contractors have commenced work on the 1950-era structure.

Simultaneously, Kind Senior Care has been recognized with the 2024 Best of Home Care awards for being a Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice. This accolade underscores the organization's commitment to delivering exceptional care and fostering a supportive work environment.

Honoring Excellence and Combatting Scams

The Merrimack Valley community takes pride in the achievements of local organizations, as evidenced by the recognition of BBB Scam Tracker. The platform has been lauded as the Best Scam Fighting Tool of 2023 by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance and ScamAdviser.com, highlighting the region's dedication to combatting fraud and safeguarding its residents.

A Chapter Closes at Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union

As the community forges ahead, it also acknowledges moments of transition. Mark Cochran, President and CEO of Jeanne D'Arc Credit Union, recently announced his retirement after 17 years of service. During his tenure, Cochran played a pivotal role in shaping the organization and fostering its growth.

A Tapestry of Progress

As Merrimack Valley continues to evolve, its residents remain steadfast in their commitment to progress and unity. Whether it's the ongoing work on the Quinn Building, the celebration of local achievements, or the collective efforts to combat scams, the community's resilience and dedication shine through.

As the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission meets on February 15, the discussions will undoubtedly reflect the region's forward momentum. With the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce hosting events that foster connections and engage in meaningful dialogues, the community remains an active participant in shaping its future.

From the asbestos removal project at the Quinn Building to the recognition of local organizations for their exceptional work, Merrimack Valley demonstrates its unwavering commitment to progress and unity. As the region prepares for the events of February 13 and March 15, the spirit of collaboration and resilience continues to weave a tapestry of growth and development.