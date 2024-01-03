en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

MERED Unveils ICONIC Residential Tower, Set to Redefine Dubai’s Skyline

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
MERED Unveils ICONIC Residential Tower, Set to Redefine Dubai’s Skyline

In a bid to redefine Dubai’s skyline and elevate urban living standards, MERED, an internationally acclaimed real estate developer, has launched sales for its newest flagship project, the ICONIC residential tower. This much-anticipated unveiling occurred at an exclusive networking event held at KRASOTA restaurant, located in Dubai Internet City.

A Glimpse into the Future

The event provided an immersive experience, complete with interactive walls and storytelling elements. These features mirrored MERED’s commitment to creating engaging and memorable experiences for its clients. The ICONIC tower, a product of MERED’s collaboration with the esteemed Italian design house Pininfarina, stands as a testament to innovative architecture and aesthetic brilliance.

Ultra-Luxury Living in the Heart of Dubai

The ICONIC tower promises to offer the epitome of luxury living, seamlessly merging cutting-edge technology with visionary design. Residents can look forward to amenities such as a fully-equipped gym, a private lounge, and an infinity pool. Additionally, it will accommodate retail outlets, providing a holistic living experience. Diana Nilipovscaia, the CEO of MERED, underscored the project’s role in shaping the future of urban living in Dubai.

Propelling Dubai’s Real Estate Market Forward

As per the Knight Frank report, Dubai’s real estate market is on an upwards trajectory, with apartment rents witnessing a noticeable spike. The ICONIC tower, with its 311 premium apartments, is a physical manifestation of MERED’s construction prowess, Pininfarina’s design heritage, and Mirage’s consultancy expertise. The development plan outlines a four-year timeline, from design initiation to customer handover, indicating MERED’s commitment to timely delivery.

MERED continues to create real estate that enhances lifestyles and transforms cityscapes. The launch of the ICONIC tower reaffirms this commitment, promising to deliver a residential experience that is both luxurious and memorable.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown

By Salman Khan

Wind Power's Unforeseen Challenge: Blade Disposal and the Rise of Innovative Solutions

By Hadeel Hashem

Pope Francis on Spiritual Combat: A Continuous Struggle Between Vices and Virtues

By Rafia Tasleem

Guardians of the Galaxy Season 3: A Galactic Adventure on Disney Plus

By Rafia Tasleem

Tiruvallur City: Tamil Nadu's Emerging Real Estate Hotspot ...
@BNN Newsroom · 5 mins
Tiruvallur City: Tamil Nadu's Emerging Real Estate Hotspot ...
heart comment 0
Birmingham City Council Approves Innovative Housing Development

By Hadeel Hashem

Birmingham City Council Approves Innovative Housing Development
Waterfront Property on Sale: Breathtaking View but No Sleeping Allowed

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Waterfront Property on Sale: Breathtaking View but No Sleeping Allowed
Working Mom Guilt: Strategies to Balance Career and Parenting

By BNN Correspondents

Working Mom Guilt: Strategies to Balance Career and Parenting
Record-Breaking $40M Property Sale: A New Benchmark in Real Estate

By Rafia Tasleem

Record-Breaking $40M Property Sale: A New Benchmark in Real Estate
Latest Headlines
World News
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
16 seconds
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore
23 seconds
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore
Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages
1 min
Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages
San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants
1 min
San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants
Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer
1 min
Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer
Hofstra Pride to Face Charleston Cougars in Pivotal College Basketball Matchup
1 min
Hofstra Pride to Face Charleston Cougars in Pivotal College Basketball Matchup
Mickey Cottrell, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 79
1 min
Mickey Cottrell, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 79
Boulder's Inaugural 'Meet Your Legislators' Event: A Forum for Civic Engagement
1 min
Boulder's Inaugural 'Meet Your Legislators' Event: A Forum for Civic Engagement
Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys: An Intriguing Basketball Matchup
2 mins
Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys: An Intriguing Basketball Matchup
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
51 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
55 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app