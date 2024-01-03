MERED Unveils ICONIC Residential Tower, Set to Redefine Dubai’s Skyline

In a bid to redefine Dubai’s skyline and elevate urban living standards, MERED, an internationally acclaimed real estate developer, has launched sales for its newest flagship project, the ICONIC residential tower. This much-anticipated unveiling occurred at an exclusive networking event held at KRASOTA restaurant, located in Dubai Internet City.

A Glimpse into the Future

The event provided an immersive experience, complete with interactive walls and storytelling elements. These features mirrored MERED’s commitment to creating engaging and memorable experiences for its clients. The ICONIC tower, a product of MERED’s collaboration with the esteemed Italian design house Pininfarina, stands as a testament to innovative architecture and aesthetic brilliance.

Ultra-Luxury Living in the Heart of Dubai

The ICONIC tower promises to offer the epitome of luxury living, seamlessly merging cutting-edge technology with visionary design. Residents can look forward to amenities such as a fully-equipped gym, a private lounge, and an infinity pool. Additionally, it will accommodate retail outlets, providing a holistic living experience. Diana Nilipovscaia, the CEO of MERED, underscored the project’s role in shaping the future of urban living in Dubai.

Propelling Dubai’s Real Estate Market Forward

As per the Knight Frank report, Dubai’s real estate market is on an upwards trajectory, with apartment rents witnessing a noticeable spike. The ICONIC tower, with its 311 premium apartments, is a physical manifestation of MERED’s construction prowess, Pininfarina’s design heritage, and Mirage’s consultancy expertise. The development plan outlines a four-year timeline, from design initiation to customer handover, indicating MERED’s commitment to timely delivery.

MERED continues to create real estate that enhances lifestyles and transforms cityscapes. The launch of the ICONIC tower reaffirms this commitment, promising to deliver a residential experience that is both luxurious and memorable.