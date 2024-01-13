en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Memory Technology Evolution: The Rise of CAMM and the Soldering Trend

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:10 pm EST
Memory Technology Evolution: The Rise of CAMM and the Soldering Trend

In the realm of memory technology, a quiet revolution is shaping the future of our devices. At the heart of the discourse is the Compression Attached Memory Module (CAMM) and its energy-efficient sibling, the Low-Powered CAMM (LPCAMM). This conversation underscores a shift from the conventional Small Outline Dual In-line Memory Module (SO-DIMM) due to its constraints with Low-Powered Double Data Rate (LPDDR) memory.

The CAMM Design: A Leap Forward

In an attempt to outmaneuver the limitations of SO-DIMM, Dell took the lead in pioneering the CAMM design. By addressing the signaling and timing issues that plagued SO-DIMM, the CAMM offered a promising alternative. However, despite Dell’s innovation, their standard was soon overshadowed by the release of CAMM2 by the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC).

The Tech Community: A House Divided

The tech community finds itself split on the subject of CAMM. Some enthusiasts see the potential for upgradability and serviceability that this new tech brings to the table. Yet, others are apprehensive, envisioning a future where RAM slots could be a thing of the past. Intel, for instance, has already showcased processors with on-package RAM, sparking a heated debate.

A Shift in the Industry: The Soldering Trend

These developments are representative of a more extensive shift in the tech industry towards soldering components directly onto boards. While this trend might boost performance, it raises questions about the repairability and lifespan of devices. As we move towards an era of soldered-on memory, the sentiment is mixed. Some users are hopeful for an end to soldered memory, while others seem resigned to its inevitability.

While Apple seems unmoved by these developments, preferring to integrate RAM into its CPU, the evolution of memory tech continues unabated. In this tug of war between performance and repairability, only time will reveal where the industry truly stands.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 mins ago
CES 2024: A Symphony of Audio Innovations
The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the annual hub for tech innovation, opened its doors to a plethora of audio products this year. With a focus on both high-end audiophiles and casual listeners, the event showcased a shift towards products that will soon hit the market, as opposed to mere conceptual prototypes. Samsung’s Audio Enthrall
CES 2024: A Symphony of Audio Innovations
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen's Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation
3 hours ago
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen's Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
3 hours ago
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
Iowa Caucuses: Trump, DeSantis, Haley Compete for Momentum in 2024
39 mins ago
Iowa Caucuses: Trump, DeSantis, Haley Compete for Momentum in 2024
Little Italy's Residential Boom: A Blend of Luxury and Heritage
2 hours ago
Little Italy's Residential Boom: A Blend of Luxury and Heritage
Christine Costner and Josh Connor: A Budding Romance or Mere Speculation?
2 hours ago
Christine Costner and Josh Connor: A Budding Romance or Mere Speculation?
Latest Headlines
World News
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
12 seconds
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
2 mins
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
4 mins
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
4 mins
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
4 mins
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
5 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
5 mins
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
5 mins
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
6 mins
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app