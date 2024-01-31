Memory Matters Utah Launches Thrift Store to Support Alzheimer's and Dementia Services

Memory Matters Utah, a beacon of hope for individuals and families grappling with Alzheimer's and dementia, has unveiled its latest initiative: a thrift store. Established with the primary objective of raising additional funds, the store is a response to the dwindling individual donations, a shift in the financial landscape caused by the global pandemic and inflation.

Thrift Store: A Lifeline for Memory Matters Utah

The thrift store, located at 168 N. 100 East, Suite 109, is currently in full operation, with a grand opening event slated for February 9. LuAnn Lundquist, the founder and director of the nonprofit, is the driving force behind this initiative. She elucidated the pressing need for supplementary funds to maintain the breadth of free services offered by the organization, as well as the indispensable caregiver training programs.

Addressing the Growing Demand

Over the years, Memory Matters Utah has seen a significant surge in the demand for its support services, especially in Washington and Kane counties. The thrift store aims to augment the organization's funding, ensuring that these services remain accessible to those in need. The foresight of the nonprofit is evident in its planning; it had been amassing donations for the last two years, in anticipation of securing an affordable location for the store in proximity to its base.

An Array of Donated Items

The thrift store boasts an assortment of items, ranging from intricate artwork and small home goods to crystal goblets and quality clothing and shoes. Each item stands as a testament to the generosity of donors and the relentless dedication of the organization to its cause. The grand opening event for the Memory Matters Thrift Store is a significant milestone, marking the nonprofit's unwavering commitment to championing free Alzheimer's services in Utah.