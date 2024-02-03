Melsop Farm Park Reopens After Eight-Month Closure: An Opportunity to Revisit Rare Breeds

After an agonizing eight-month hiatus, Melsop Farm Park, a sanctuary for unique fauna situated in Scoulton near Watton, is primed to throw open its gates to the public once again. The closure was the unfortunate culmination of a protracted licensing dispute with Breckland Council, a conflict that originated back in 2021 and gradually intensified.

The dispute reached its zenith in the summer of 2022 when an issue with a new exhibition application caused the farm park to forfeit its peak season profits. This led to a complete shutdown of the park in September, a move that left the local community and rare breed enthusiasts in a state of disappointment and concern.

Unique Attraction in the County

Melsop Farm Park is no ordinary animal park. It forms part of an elite group of 26 attractions in the county that have been accredited by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust. Its pride lies in its unique collection of rare breeds of animals, including sheep, cattle, pigs, and goats, that attract a wide array of visitors ranging from enthusiastic children to passionate animal conservationists.

Co-owner Jordan Stone expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support the local community extended during the park's closure. He underscored the vital need for this support to continue in the coming months to help the business bounce back from the setback.

Despite the multiple challenges faced, including the impact on the welfare of the animals and the employment of the staff, Stone remains bullish about the park's future. He has outlined an ambitious plan for 2024, aimed at recovering from the downtime and making Melsop Farm Park an even more vibrant and engaging attraction for visitors.