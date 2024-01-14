en English
BNN Newsroom

Melissa Joan Hart Talks Parenting, Sons’ Reactions to Her On-Screen Romances

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Melissa Joan Hart Talks Parenting, Sons' Reactions to Her On-Screen Romances

Renowned actress Melissa Joan Hart, celebrated for her roles in ‘Sabrina, the Teenage Witch’ and various other television shows, recently shared her three sons’ reactions to her on-screen persona. According to Hart, her sons Mason, Braydon, and Tucker, whom she shares with husband Mark Wilkerson, express discomfort and find it odd to watch their mother acting on TV, especially during scenes involving romantic interactions with characters other than their father.

Familial Ties vs. On-Screen Romances

Hart reveals that her children harbor no particular interest in her acting career. She points out the peculiar unease they experience when watching her perform, especially in scenes that require her to kiss someone who isn’t their father. This instance highlights the delicate balance that actors, who are also parents, have to maintain between their professional obligations and their familial roles.

Parenting Challenges: Bigger Kids, Bigger Problems

The 47-year-old actress further opens up about the tribulations of parenting teenagers. Contrary to the popular belief that boys are easier to manage during their teenage years, Hart finds the current stage of parenting more challenging than when they were younger. She candidly remarks that ‘bigger kids mean bigger problems’—an adage that many parents can relate to.

Efforts Towards Better Communication

Addressing the complexities of raising teenagers, Hart and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, are focusing on improving their communication. They believe in presenting a united front to their children, particularly when it comes to decision-making. This approach ensures that their parenting styles are aligned and consistent.

Hart’s Favorite Christmas Movie: ‘Holiday in Handcuffs’

Despite her family’s reluctance to engage with her acting repertoire, Hart holds a fond wish for them to watch her favorite Christmas movie, ‘Holiday in Handcuffs,’ in which she starred. However, her attempts to convince them to do so have thus far been unsuccessful. As Hart navigates the unique challenges of being a parent and an actor, her personal narratives continue to resonate with parents and actors alike.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

