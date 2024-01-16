Meghan King Raises Concerns Over Alexis Bellino's New Love Interest

In the shimmering world of reality television, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King has raised concerns about the emerging romance between her ex-co-star, Alexis Bellino, and John Janssen. Not one to shy away from tough conversations, King has voiced apprehensions about Janssen's purported 'narcissistic' behavior and potential 'red flags,' indicating he might be 'love-bombing' Bellino.

King's Concerns Over Janssen's Behavior

Despite having never interacted with Janssen directly, King's personal encounters with narcissistic relationships have sensitized her to potential warning signs. She warns Bellino of Janssen's 'narcissistic' tendencies and 'love-bombing,' a manipulative tactic where an individual inundates their partner with affection to establish control.

Bellino’s Response and the $16,000 Promise Ring

Despite the potentially alarming revelations, Bellino has shown gratitude for King's advice, expressing appreciation for the concern and guidance. The growing intimacy between Bellino and Janssen has been rapid, with Janssen gifting Bellino a $16,000 promise ring within a mere two months of dating, further fueling King's fears.

The Bravo Network’s Involvement

Adding another layer to the unfolding drama, King has spoken about her recent interaction with another former co-star, Shannon Beador. Beador, who had a four-year relationship with Janssen before their split in 2022, revealed to King that she was the only housewife to extend a supportive hand after Janssen moved on with another Bravolebrity.

The intricate dynamics between Janssen's current and former partners are expected to be a highlight in the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Orange County. With production for season 18 allegedly underway and a tentative release date set for late 2024, audiences are eagerly awaiting the latest chapter in the tumultuous lives of the housewives.