Meet the New Face of Gladiators: Jade Packer as Gladiator Electro

Once an emblem of the '90s, the iconic show Gladiators is making a triumphant return on BBC One, featuring a vibrant team of new contenders. Among this fresh brigade is a standout Gladiator, Jade Packer, who has taken on the moniker of Electro.

With her remarkable sprinting prowess and bodybuilding background, the 25-year-old is set to electrify the arena, promising to blend speed and strength in a way unseen before.

A Sprinter Turned Bodybuilder Turned Gladiator

Jade Packer's journey to the Gladiators arena is a testament to her tenacity and diverse athletic ability. Once a top sprinter during her youth in the UK, she later discovered a passion for bodybuilding, claiming impressive accolades along the way.

From clinching a Gold at the English Grand Prix to securing placements in the UKBFF's Wellness Category, Packer's bodybuilding achievements mirror her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Electro: The Embodiment of Speed and Strength

Now a CrossFit athlete and online fitness coach, Packer brings a unique blend of speed and strength to the Gladiator arena.

Her chosen alias, Electro, symbolizes this potent mix. She aims to inspire the next generation to embrace sports and realize their potential through her performances on the show. Electro's presence in the arena is expected to be as electrifying as her namesake, promising an exciting spectacle for the viewers.

Revitalizing a Classic: The New Gladiators

The reboot of Gladiators on BBC One presents a refreshing mix of classic and new games, hosted by the engaging duo, Bradley and Barney Walsh. The show, complete with the commentary of Guy Mowbray and the involvement of former Premier League Football referee Mark Clattenburg, promises a rich and thrilling viewing experience.

With the inclusion of 16 new Gladiators, the show seeks to recapture the magic of the original while infusing it with a new sense of excitement and dynamism.

As Gladiator Electro, Jade Packer is set to light up the arena every Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, redefining what it means to be a Gladiator and inspiring a new generation of athletes.