MediaTek to Launch AI-Enhanced Dimensity 9400 Chipset; Commences Construction of New Office

MediaTek Inc., a leading integrated circuit (IC) designer headquartered in Taiwan, has revealed its strategy to launch the innovative Dimensity 9400 chipset in the final quarter of this year. This cutting-edge chipset is designed specifically to bolster artificial intelligence (AI) applications, according to CEO Rick Tsai. The announcement was made during a ceremony marking the commencement of construction for MediaTek's new office complex, located near the Hsinchu High Speed Rail station.

Dimensity 9400: A Leap Forward in AI Technology

The Dimensity 9300, MediaTek's previous chipset, was launched in November 2022 and has been widely praised in the tech industry. The company now anticipates that the Dimensity 9400 will outdo its predecessor's success. The Dimensity 9300's graphic processing unit (GPU) has demonstrated a 46% improvement over the previous model, while power consumption remains consistent. This notable advancement is attributed to TSMC's 4nm process technology.

Expanding MediaTek's Footprint and Influence

The upcoming office building, set for completion in 2027, is a testament to MediaTek's dedication to Taiwan's IC design industry and its intention to foster technological progress. The new facility will accommodate 3,000 employees, signaling a significant expansion of the company's talent pool. MediaTek Chairman Tsai Ming-kai underscored the necessity of increased research and development investment and the cultivation of skilled talent.

Government Support for the IC Design Industry

Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan, who was present at the groundbreaking ceremony, pledged governmental backing for the IC design industry. He specifically mentioned the Chip-based Industrial Innovation Program, a government initiative intended to double Taiwan's global IC market share within the next ten years. This initiative aligns with MediaTek's ambitions and reinforces Taiwan's standing in the global IC design scene. According to TrendForce Corp., MediaTek currently stands fifth worldwide amongst IC designers, with two other Taiwanese firms, Novatek Microelectronics Corp. and Realtek Semiconductor Corp., also featuring in the top ten.