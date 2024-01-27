Mecca Residents to Participate in Biannual Community Clean-Up Event

Residents of Mecca are set to engage in a biannual community clean-up event this Saturday, providing a unique opportunity for free disposal of bulky waste items. This event, organized by the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources and Burrtec Waste and Recycling Services, will commence from 8 a.m. to noon at the previously closed Mecca II Landfill, located at 95-250 Avenue 66.

Addressing the Need for Community Clean-ups

Following the permanent closure of the Mecca II Landfill in 2020, the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources and Burrtec Waste and Recycling Services have taken the initiative to ensure that these clean-up events continue to occur twice annually. The primary objective of these clean-ups is to provide residents with an easy and accessible way to dispose of accumulated items, thereby maintaining clean communities and offering an alternative to illegal dumping.

Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez underscored the significance of the event, stating, 'This free service is crucial in ensuring that our communities remain clean and our residents have an accessible option to dispose of accumulated items.'

Accepted and Unaccepted Waste

The clean-up event caters for the disposal of a variety of items including furniture, appliances, up to nine tires, bundled tree limbs and branches, and electronic waste. However, it's important to note that hazardous materials such as batteries, pool chemicals, fertilizers, gasoline, paint, engines, and motor oil are not accepted.

Residents who need to dispose of these hazardous items can do so at the Waste Resources Department's permanent collection site in Palm Springs, located at 1100 Vella Road. However, a limit of up to 15 gallons per drop-off is enforced.

Looking Forward

The successful execution of these biannual clean-up events in Mecca showcases a proactive approach towards community cleanliness and responsible waste management. It's a testament to the commitment of the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources, Burrtec Waste and Recycling Services, and the community at large, in maintaining an environment that is clean and safe for all its residents.