Meals on Wheels Takoma Park/Silver Spring Calls for Volunteer Drivers to Support Community

The nonprofit organization, Meals on Wheels Takoma Park/Silver Spring, known for delivering over 55,000 meals annually to homebound residents in Montgomery and Prince George's counties, is seeking 10 new volunteer drivers. The service is crucial in providing meals to seniors, individuals with compromised immune systems, those with physical challenges, and people recuperating from illness or injury. The organization targets clients in five Maryland communities: Takoma, Silver Spring, Langley Park, Chillum, and Adelphi.

The Need for Expansion and Community Involvement

Ruth Masterson, the Executive Director of the organization, underlines the community's reliance on these deliveries for maintaining health and independence. The service not only alleviates food insecurity but also fosters a sense of community and connectedness. The organization provides the necessary tools and support to its volunteer drivers, with routes typically lasting an hour and a half or less. This makes it a feasible opportunity for a diverse range of potential volunteers, including retirees and those working from home.

Fostering Generosity and Community Spirit

Meals on Wheels Takoma Park/Silver Spring also encourages family participation. Parents are allowed to bring their children along during school breaks, instilling in them values of generosity and community involvement. A recent survey reveals high satisfaction among volunteers, who enjoy the connections made and the community spirit fostered. The results show a robust willingness among volunteers to recommend the program to others.

Funding and Support

The organization is funded through grants and individual donations and is actively seeking community support for meal pickups and deliveries. For those interested in volunteering or providing financial support, more information can be found at mowtakoma.org.