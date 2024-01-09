en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors’ Relationship: Navigating Through Legal Turmoil

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors’ Relationship: Navigating Through Legal Turmoil

In a year of tumultuous headlines, actress Meagan Good has stood unwavering by actor Jonathan Majors, affirming their relationship amidst legal turmoil. The Hollywood landscape witnessed Good’s divorce from DeVon Franklin, and Majors’ arrest on alleged domestic violence charges, creating a storm of personal and professional challenges for them.

Good’s Decade-long Marriage Ends

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, once one of Hollywood’s beloved couples, finalized their divorce in late 2023, nearly a year after Franklin initially filed. The end of their nine-year marriage was announced in a joint statement in December 2021, where they expressed their mutual decision to part ways but remain forever connected, cherishing the love fostered during their decade-long union.

Jonathan Majors’ Legal Struggles

Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors, known for his role in Marvel productions, found his personal life thrust into the limelight following an arrest in March 2023. The New York Police Department identified him as the aggressor in an alleged domestic violence dispute. Majors was subsequently charged with assault and harassment. He vehemently denied the allegations, filing a countersuit against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The repercussions of Majors’ legal troubles were swift, leading to the loss of film roles and being dropped by his representation.

Good and Majors’ Relationship Amidst Legal Turmoil

In the midst of the backlash against Majors, Good stood by him steadfastly. They publicly revealed their relationship in May 2023, a move that was met with mixed responses given Majors’ ongoing legal proceedings. Majors reciprocated Good’s support, speaking highly of her at the Congressional Black Caucus’ gala in September 2023. Despite being found guilty of misdemeanor assault in December 2023, Majors continued to appreciate Good’s unwavering support in public forums.

In an ABC interview in January 2024, Majors acknowledged Good’s unwavering support, likening her to Coretta Scott King. The comparison, drawing parallels with the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., known for her strength and resilience during challenging times, further highlighted the solidarity between Good and Majors amidst the tumultuous events of their lives.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
An Incident, a Manhunt, and a Shelter in Place Order: Nederland Breathes a Sigh of Relief
In a recent turn of events, a critical incident has transpired, leading to multiple victims and prompting law enforcement officials to issue a mandatory Shelter in Place order for the general area of the Sundance Lodge in Nederland. The Boulder Police Department has been quick to respond to the situation, which originated from a shooting
An Incident, a Manhunt, and a Shelter in Place Order: Nederland Breathes a Sigh of Relief
Bronx Nonprofit Faces Severe Food Shortage: An Urgent Call for Community Support
30 mins ago
Bronx Nonprofit Faces Severe Food Shortage: An Urgent Call for Community Support
LG Revolutionizes TV Viewing with Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode in 2024 OLED TVs
31 mins ago
LG Revolutionizes TV Viewing with Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode in 2024 OLED TVs
Wave of Vandalism Hits Jewish-Owned Businesses in Topanga: LAPD Seeks Public Help
7 seconds ago
Wave of Vandalism Hits Jewish-Owned Businesses in Topanga: LAPD Seeks Public Help
Winston-Salem City Council Approves Sale of Apartment Complex Amid Tenant Concerns
18 mins ago
Winston-Salem City Council Approves Sale of Apartment Complex Amid Tenant Concerns
Dismantling the 'Jesus was Palestinian' Narrative: Debunking Media Misrepresentations
25 mins ago
Dismantling the 'Jesus was Palestinian' Narrative: Debunking Media Misrepresentations
Latest Headlines
World News
Josh Allen: The Unpredictable Force Driving the Buffalo Bills
19 seconds
Josh Allen: The Unpredictable Force Driving the Buffalo Bills
NASCAR Xfinity Series Unveils 2023 Season Schedule
41 seconds
NASCAR Xfinity Series Unveils 2023 Season Schedule
Latest IE Varsity Girls' Basketball Rankings and Recent Match Outcomes
1 min
Latest IE Varsity Girls' Basketball Rankings and Recent Match Outcomes
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
1 min
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Unveils 2024 Season Schedule
2 mins
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Unveils 2024 Season Schedule
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
2 mins
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
Revving Up for the NASCAR Cup Series 2023: A Schedule Full of High-Octane Action
2 mins
Revving Up for the NASCAR Cup Series 2023: A Schedule Full of High-Octane Action
Haitian Judge Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Presidents, Prime Ministers Over Corruption
2 mins
Haitian Judge Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Presidents, Prime Ministers Over Corruption
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
3 mins
Rushville Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot: Young Ballers Triumph, Set Eyes on Regional Contest
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
19 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app