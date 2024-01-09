Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors’ Relationship: Navigating Through Legal Turmoil

In a year of tumultuous headlines, actress Meagan Good has stood unwavering by actor Jonathan Majors, affirming their relationship amidst legal turmoil. The Hollywood landscape witnessed Good’s divorce from DeVon Franklin, and Majors’ arrest on alleged domestic violence charges, creating a storm of personal and professional challenges for them.

Good’s Decade-long Marriage Ends

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, once one of Hollywood’s beloved couples, finalized their divorce in late 2023, nearly a year after Franklin initially filed. The end of their nine-year marriage was announced in a joint statement in December 2021, where they expressed their mutual decision to part ways but remain forever connected, cherishing the love fostered during their decade-long union.

Jonathan Majors’ Legal Struggles

Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors, known for his role in Marvel productions, found his personal life thrust into the limelight following an arrest in March 2023. The New York Police Department identified him as the aggressor in an alleged domestic violence dispute. Majors was subsequently charged with assault and harassment. He vehemently denied the allegations, filing a countersuit against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The repercussions of Majors’ legal troubles were swift, leading to the loss of film roles and being dropped by his representation.

Good and Majors’ Relationship Amidst Legal Turmoil

In the midst of the backlash against Majors, Good stood by him steadfastly. They publicly revealed their relationship in May 2023, a move that was met with mixed responses given Majors’ ongoing legal proceedings. Majors reciprocated Good’s support, speaking highly of her at the Congressional Black Caucus’ gala in September 2023. Despite being found guilty of misdemeanor assault in December 2023, Majors continued to appreciate Good’s unwavering support in public forums.

In an ABC interview in January 2024, Majors acknowledged Good’s unwavering support, likening her to Coretta Scott King. The comparison, drawing parallels with the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., known for her strength and resilience during challenging times, further highlighted the solidarity between Good and Majors amidst the tumultuous events of their lives.