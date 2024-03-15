McPherson University Stresses Collective Vigilance for Campus Security in Nigeria

McPherson University, located in Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, Nigeria, has taken an innovative approach to combat the rising tide of insecurity by hosting a seminar focused on the need for collective vigilance among university staff. The event, themed 'Managing campus security: The roles of members of staff', was led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Francis Igbasan, who underscored the importance of regular discussions on security issues and the active participation of all community members in safeguarding the campus.

The Crucial Role of Collective Vigilance

During the seminar, Prof. Igbasan emphasized that security is not solely the responsibility of security personnel but a collective task that involves the entire university community. The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the significance of being proactive and vigilant in noticing and addressing security threats. Dr. Paul Ojo, from the Department of International Relations, further elaborated on the concept of security, identifying it as the protection of lives and properties. He referenced section 14(2) of the Nigeria 1999 Constitution, which asserts that the security and welfare of the people are the government's primary concern, suggesting that this principle should also guide the university's approach to security.

Collaboration and Intelligence Sharing

One of the key strategies discussed for improving campus security was enhancing collaboration between the university and the wider community, including the sharing of intelligence and strict adherence to the law. Dr. Ojo stressed that through such partnerships, it is possible to significantly reduce the risks associated with insecurity. This collaborative approach aligns with global best practices in community policing and emphasizes the importance of a united front in tackling security challenges.

Implications for National Security

The initiative by McPherson University to address campus security through collective vigilance and collaboration could serve as a model for other institutions in Nigeria and beyond. By fostering a culture of awareness and cooperation, universities can play a pivotal role in the broader fight against insecurity. The seminar not only highlights the critical role educational institutions can play in national security but also calls for a reevaluation of security practices to ensure the safety of the academic community.

This proactive stance by McPherson University is a timely reminder of the power of collective action in the face of security challenges. It encourages a shift from a reactive to a proactive approach in managing security issues, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in creating a safe and secure environment for learning and development.