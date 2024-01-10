en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Mazagon Dock’s Stock Soars Over 190% in a Year: CMD Sanjeev Singhal to Discuss Future Growth and Capital Needs

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
Mazagon Dock’s Stock Soars Over 190% in a Year: CMD Sanjeev Singhal to Discuss Future Growth and Capital Needs

Investors are witnessing a remarkable rise in the stock value of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, with an increase of over 190% in the past year. This surge is attributed to a strong inflow of orders, reflecting the company’s robust order book and the potential for future growth in various areas.

Impressive Financial Performance

Mazagon Dock has seen an exceptional rally in its stock over the last three years, with a surge of almost 955 percent. Key financial data reveals a rise in the company’s consolidated net profit and a significant increase in revenue from operations in the second quarter. This financial prowess is largely due to the company’s current order backlog and growth forecasts, which are fueled by a relentless pursuit of excellence and strategic partnerships.

Advancing Indigenous Manufacturing

Mazagon Dock plays a pivotal role in advancing indigenous manufacturing. The company’s recent contract with the Ministry of Defence for the construction of offshore patrol vessels is a testament to its commitment to nation-building and reflects the broader market interest and positive trajectory of the defence sector. This contract not only strengthens the country’s defence capabilities but also propels Mazagon Dock’s growth trajectory, contributing to the company’s stock surge.

Anticipated Interview with CMD Sanjeev Singhal

At 5 pm today, a scheduled interview with Sanjeev Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock, promises to shed light on the company’s current state and prospects. The discussion will revolve around the company’s robust order book, areas of potential growth in the future, and the capital needs to sustain and accelerate its expansion. This conversation, eagerly awaited by investors, stakeholders, and those following the defence and shipbuilding industry, is anticipated to provide valuable insights into the strategies and future plans of Mazagon Dock.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
44 mins ago
Illinois Equestrian Property Connected to Horse Racing Royalty Listed for Sale
A slice of Illinois’ equestrian history is up for grabs as a 68-acre horse racing property in Crete, boasting a large track, an 85-stall barn, and a therapeutic swimming pool for horses, is listed for sale. The sprawling property, priced at $1,299,000, represents a unique opportunity for potential buyers interested in breathing new life into
Illinois Equestrian Property Connected to Horse Racing Royalty Listed for Sale
Rumer Willis Discusses Alternative Parenting Methods on 'The Village' Podcast
1 hour ago
Rumer Willis Discusses Alternative Parenting Methods on 'The Village' Podcast
Betsey Mauro: A Legacy of Growth at Project SAGE
1 hour ago
Betsey Mauro: A Legacy of Growth at Project SAGE
Historic Horse Racing Property in Crete, Illinois Listed for Sale
45 mins ago
Historic Horse Racing Property in Crete, Illinois Listed for Sale
Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary Spearheads Community Tree-Planting Initiative
49 mins ago
Monroe-Union Breakfast Rotary Spearheads Community Tree-Planting Initiative
Chief Minister Lays Foundation for GOR-9: A Leap Towards Improved Government Housing
53 mins ago
Chief Minister Lays Foundation for GOR-9: A Leap Towards Improved Government Housing
Latest Headlines
World News
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
10 seconds
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
1 min
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
1 min
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
3 mins
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
3 mins
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
4 mins
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
5 mins
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
German Protests Over Subsidy Cuts Amid Pledge of Aid to Kiev
5 mins
German Protests Over Subsidy Cuts Amid Pledge of Aid to Kiev
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
6 mins
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app