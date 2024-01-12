Mayor’s Choice Awards: Honoring Idaho Falls’ Exemplary Citizens

Mayor Rebecca Casper of Idaho Falls, in a City Council meeting, honored six individuals with the Mayor’s Choice Awards for their exceptional contributions to the community. These awards, initiated in 2021, are an annual tribute to outstanding residents, businesses, and organizations that have made a significant impact on the city.

Recognizing Community Excellence

Among the recipients was Charles Hale, who earned the Community Enrichment Award. Once homeless, Hale transformed his life and now serves as the director of operations at the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission. His inspiring journey and commitment to uplifting others encapsulated the spirit of the award.

Advocate for Education and Community Spirit

Michelle Ball, a pillar in the educational community, received the community education award. She has played a significant role in educating thousands through the Alturas family of charter schools. In the realm of sports, Greg Hansen, affectionately known as Idaho Falls’ Superfan, was recognized for his unwavering support of local high school sports.

Silent Service and Contribution to the Arts

Josh Johnson, a man known for his silent service, was awarded the Community Service Award. His notable act of kindness involved assisting a local woman who was the primary caretaker for a family member in declining health. Arthur Kull, a champion for the arts and a humanitarian, earned the Community Contribution Award for his dedication to various community organizations.

Empowering At-Risk Youth

Finally, the Community Empowerment Award was bestowed upon Holly Gregson. Since 2006, Gregson has been working with Razor’s Edge Boxing Club, providing a positive and empowering environment for at-risk youth.

These awards not only recognize selfless acts of service but also highlight the spirit of Idaho Falls – a community enriched by the efforts of its remarkable citizens.