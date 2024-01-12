en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Mayor’s Choice Awards: Honoring Idaho Falls’ Exemplary Citizens

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
Mayor’s Choice Awards: Honoring Idaho Falls’ Exemplary Citizens

Mayor Rebecca Casper of Idaho Falls, in a City Council meeting, honored six individuals with the Mayor’s Choice Awards for their exceptional contributions to the community. These awards, initiated in 2021, are an annual tribute to outstanding residents, businesses, and organizations that have made a significant impact on the city.

Recognizing Community Excellence

Among the recipients was Charles Hale, who earned the Community Enrichment Award. Once homeless, Hale transformed his life and now serves as the director of operations at the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission. His inspiring journey and commitment to uplifting others encapsulated the spirit of the award.

Advocate for Education and Community Spirit

Michelle Ball, a pillar in the educational community, received the community education award. She has played a significant role in educating thousands through the Alturas family of charter schools. In the realm of sports, Greg Hansen, affectionately known as Idaho Falls’ Superfan, was recognized for his unwavering support of local high school sports.

Silent Service and Contribution to the Arts

Josh Johnson, a man known for his silent service, was awarded the Community Service Award. His notable act of kindness involved assisting a local woman who was the primary caretaker for a family member in declining health. Arthur Kull, a champion for the arts and a humanitarian, earned the Community Contribution Award for his dedication to various community organizations.

Empowering At-Risk Youth

Finally, the Community Empowerment Award was bestowed upon Holly Gregson. Since 2006, Gregson has been working with Razor’s Edge Boxing Club, providing a positive and empowering environment for at-risk youth.

These awards not only recognize selfless acts of service but also highlight the spirit of Idaho Falls – a community enriched by the efforts of its remarkable citizens.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
Lawyer Petitions Army Chief over Brutal Assault on Police Officer
Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has moved to petition the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, demanding action against a group of Army personnel involved in the brutal assault of ASP Edet Inyang, a police officer. This incident occurred on December 9, 2023, near the Nigerian Army’s 63 Brigade in Asaba, Delta State.
Lawyer Petitions Army Chief over Brutal Assault on Police Officer
Surge in Nifty IT Index: Infosys and Wipro's Q3 Results Cast a Positive Spell
1 min ago
Surge in Nifty IT Index: Infosys and Wipro's Q3 Results Cast a Positive Spell
San Francisco’s Sharon Building: A Symbol of Post-Pandemic Real Estate Struggles
4 mins ago
San Francisco’s Sharon Building: A Symbol of Post-Pandemic Real Estate Struggles
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
9 seconds ago
Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Showcase of Talent and Tenacity
College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup
18 seconds ago
College of Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Matchup
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
38 seconds ago
Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Concerns As Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements
1 min
Health Concerns As Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Misses Key Diplomatic Engagements
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
2 mins
Thrilling Outcomes Unfold in High School Girls' Basketball Games Across Regions
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match
2 mins
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Collegiate Basketball Match
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
3 mins
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Victories Set Tone for Season
3 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Victories Set Tone for Season
Northeastern Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Close Basketball Contest
3 mins
Northeastern Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Close Basketball Contest
Hofstra Falls Narrowly to Northeastern in a Tightly Contested Basketball Game
3 mins
Hofstra Falls Narrowly to Northeastern in a Tightly Contested Basketball Game
William & Mary Triumphs Over Hampton in Collegiate Basketball Clash
3 mins
William & Mary Triumphs Over Hampton in Collegiate Basketball Clash
INEC Gears Up for Decisive Court-Ordered Elections: A Test of Integrity and Efficacy
3 mins
INEC Gears Up for Decisive Court-Ordered Elections: A Test of Integrity and Efficacy
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app