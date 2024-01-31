Mayor David Ortega Charts Scottsdale's Balanced Development, Addresses Rental Regulations in State of Scottsdale Address

In a sweeping 'State of Scottsdale' address, Mayor David Ortega illuminated a path of balanced development and conservation for the city, while shedding light on the pressing issues of water management and short-term rentals. The speech, delivered on January 25, touched upon the city's successes, challenges, and the need for effective governance.

Strategic Land Development

Ortega underscored the importance of strategic land development in Scottsdale's growth trajectory. He referred to the significant developments along the Loop 101, drawing attention to the sale of 200 acres of Scottsdale's state land for $200 million and the prospective sale of over 500 acres of additional state land. The discourse around land use came in the wake of a Planning Commission critique of Axon's apartment plans.

The Mayor, however, stressed the need for a balanced approach between development and conservation. He highlighted the creation of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, an acclaimed conservation initiative formed from purchased state land.

Ortega did not shy away from the contentious issue of short-term rentals. He expressed his concern over the negative impacts of existing rental laws, crafted by state lawmakers, on the city's community and landscape. The Mayor made a strong case for the restoration of local control, advocating increased municipal authority over these rentals.

Water Management Amidst Mega-Drought

With Scottsdale grappling with a mega-drought, water management was a point of focus in Ortega's address. The Mayor celebrated the city's water management strategies, commending its resilience and preparedness in the face of the ongoing water crisis.

Ortega took the opportunity to acknowledge Scottsdale's community rankings and achievements, including its recognition as a top city for dog friendliness and women entrepreneurs. He also lauded the success of emergency bridge housing for homelessness.

The Mayor concluded his speech by honoring public service members. He paid tribute to Police Officer of the Year Kurt Farner and Firefighter of the Year Captain Marty Armstrong. A poignant moment came as he remembered Fire Captain Kory Yule, who succumbed to cancer linked to duty-related toxin inhalation.