Maybank's MAE App Ushers in Chinese New Year with Cashback Campaign

As the festive spirit of Chinese New Year sweeps across the nation, Maybank's MAE application is adding to the celebrations with its innovative 'Tap, Track, Win' campaign. In a bid to spread wealth and prosperity, the campaign offers users the opportunity to earn up to RM28 cashback, starting from 22 January to 29 February 2024.

Step Into Prosperity with Two Trackers

To participate in this digital festivity, users are required to complete any two Trackers within the MAE app. These Trackers encompass everyday transactions, including making eFixed Deposit placements and setting up a Tabung for ang pow money. By simply engaging in these normal banking activities, users can welcome the new year with additional fortunes.

Additional Cashback: Multiply Your Fortune

But the prosperity does not stop there. The MAE app provides an avenue for users to earn additional cashback of up to RM8. This extra benefit can be reaped by simply reloading prepaid plans or paying bills through the application. As such, Maybank customers can foresee a boost in their financial wellbeing as they step into the Year of the Tiger.

Open to All: A Universal Celebration

The beauty of this campaign is that the doors of prosperity are not closed to non-Maybank customers. The promotion is as inclusive as the festive season itself, welcoming both existing Maybank customers and new users to take part in the campaign. All one needs to do is download the MAE app from various app stores and start their journey towards financial prosperity.

Embodying the festive greeting 'Heng ah, ong ah, huat ah!', a common expression wishing prosperity and good fortune in the coming year, this campaign by Maybank aims to bring a touch of financial fortune to the palm of every user, making this Chinese New Year a truly prosperous one.