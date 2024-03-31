Max Planck Astronomers Unveil 'Shiva' and 'Shakti': Pioneers of Milky Way's Formation

The Max Planck Institute for Astronomy made a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, revealing the discovery of what are believed to be the Milky Way's earliest building blocks, named 'Shiva' and 'Shakti.' These remnants of two ancient galaxies, which merged with the Milky Way around 12 to 13 billion years ago, mark a significant milestone in understanding our galaxy's early history and growth. Such a discovery is akin to uncovering the initial settlements that laid the foundation for a sprawling metropolitan city, but on an unimaginably vast cosmic scale.

Advertisment

A Cosmic Collision Course

When galaxies collide, they set off a chain of events that can reshape their futures entirely. Each galaxy brings its own reservoir of hydrogen gas into the mix. As these gas clouds collide, they destabilize, leading to the birth of new stars. Pre-collision, each galaxy has its own collection of stars, but it's the newly formed stars, or 'accreted stars,' that significantly contribute to the combined galaxy's stellar population. Identifying which stars originated from which precursor galaxy post-merger is challenging. However, the laws of physics offer some clues. Stars from the same original galaxy tend to retain similar properties related to their velocity and direction, which are linked to the galaxy's angular momentum and energy—both conserved under the galaxy's gravitational influence.

Unraveling Galactic Mysteries with Data

Advertisment

The research team, led by Khyati Malhan and Hans-Walter Rix, utilized data from the European Space Agency's Gaia satellite in conjunction with detailed stellar spectra from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). This combination of data allowed them to observe certain metal-poor stars congregating around two specific combinations of energy and angular momentum. 'Shiva' and 'Shakti' are the names given to these two groups, signifying their role as the initial contributors to the 'poor old heart' of our Milky Way, guiding its development into the vast galaxy we know today.

Implications for Galactic Evolution

This discovery not only sheds light on the Milky Way's formative years but also provides invaluable insights into the processes that drive galactic evolution. By identifying 'Shiva' and 'Shakti,' astronomers have taken a significant step forward in piecing together the cosmic puzzle of our galaxy's origins. This research underscores the importance of combining different astronomical data sources to uncover the hidden chapters of our universe's history. As we continue to explore the cosmos, discoveries like this remind us of the dynamic and ever-changing nature of galaxies.

The discovery of 'Shiva' and 'Shakti' opens up new avenues for understanding the complex dynamics of galaxy formation and evolution. It highlights the intricate processes that can lead to the emergence of a galaxy like the Milky Way, from its humble beginnings to its current status as a sprawling cosmic metropolis. As astronomers delve deeper into the mysteries of the universe, each discovery serves as a stepping stone towards unraveling the grand narrative of cosmic evolution, offering a glimpse into the past that paves the way for future explorations.