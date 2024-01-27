Max Kilman: Ready for the Historical FA Cup Derby with West Brom

In a recent interview, Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman expressed his eager anticipation for the upcoming FA Cup Fourth Round match against West Bromwich Albion. The match, steeped in historical significance, has sparked fervent discussions among fans even before Wolves' previous face-off against Brighton.

Derby's Significance

Emphasizing the importance of the game, Kilman conveyed his excitement to be part of what he termed a 'proper derby'. This sentiment stems from his previous limited experience in the derby during the COVID-19 season, a time when fan attendance was heavily restricted due to pandemic-related guidelines. The forthcoming match is set to be different, with fans being able to witness the action live from the stands, adding a layer of vibrancy and fervor to the game.

A Historical Challenge

Kilman didn't shy away from acknowledging the historical challenge that lies ahead of the Wolves. The team has not managed to secure a win at West Brom's ground, The Hawthorns, in over twenty years. Overcoming this hurdle and securing a victory would indeed be a significant achievement for Wolves, marking a new chapter in the team's history.

Ready for the Fight

The Wolves' captain expressed the squad's readiness to fight for the win. He noted the importance of foreign players understanding the significance of the game and his personal determination to lead the team to victory. Kilman's love for the club and his role as captain were palpable as he spoke about the upcoming match. He concluded by emphasizing the importance of the game for both the club and its supporters, and the team's unyielding determination to win and advance to the next round of the FA Cup.