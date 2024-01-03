en English
BNN Newsroom

Maui Wildfires: The Struggle for Housing Amid Economic Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:30 am EST
In the wake of the devastating Maui wildfires that left over 6,000 people without long-term shelter, local officials are grappling with the urgent task of housing displaced survivors. The small town of Lahaina, almost entirely razed by the fires, and the surging housing prices in Hawaii, which have soared by 35% between 2019 and 2022, have compounded the challenge.

From Vacation Rentals to Long-Term Housing

One of the solutions under consideration involves transforming vacation homes into long-term rentals, an initiative that is stirring up concerns among proprietors. Many local business owners, still reeling from the economic impact of the pandemic, depend on these vacation rentals for revenue and fear another economic setback. Among them are Sydney Smith and Eve Hogan, who have transformed erstwhile drug havens into a coffee farm with historical significance and a botanical garden respectively. Their vacation rental cottages fund their operations and community projects, and the potential legislative changes could jeopardize these endeavors.

Bill 131 and Other Legislative Measures

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen’s Bill 131, already approved, proposes an 18-month property tax exemption for rentals provided to fire survivors. Additional legislation aimed at increasing property taxes for short-term rentals and properties not participating in aid programs is also in the pipeline. However, these measures face opposition, with fears of another tourist shutdown and the possibility of further harming businesses.

Addressing Immediate and Long-Term Housing Needs

While these legislative efforts continue, non-profit organizations and unions are pushing for rent control and eviction protection to address both immediate and long-term housing needs. Resources such as Maui Hale Match have been created to connect displaced families with landlords and provide data-driven solutions. Simultaneously, FEMA’s efforts include accommodating thousands in hotels and offering direct lease housing to some, but a significant portion of survivors are still in need of placement.

The aftermath of the Maui wildfires has brought to light the intricate dance between disaster response, economic stability, and community resilience. As local officials, property owners, and aid organizations navigate this complex landscape, the quest for housing solutions continues, with the hope of rebuilding a scarred community and securing its future.

