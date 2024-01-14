en English
BNN Newsroom

Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Hand Injury

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
Matteo Berrettini Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Hand Injury

In a disheartening turn of events, Matteo Berrettini, the top-ranked Italian tennis player, has been forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to a severe hand injury. The nature of Berrettini’s injury remains unspecified, however, its severity was enough to sideline him from the competition. This comes as a significant setback to the tournament, which was anticipating Berrettini’s powerful serve and forehand, making him one of the favorites to progress deep into the competition.

Crushing Blow to the Australian Open

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam event of the year, serves as a platform where players aim to make their mark on the season. The withdrawal of a star player like Berrettini undeniably affects the draw and the overall dynamics of the tournament. His absence, however, may open up opportunities for other athletes to advance further in the competition.

Berrettini’s Struggles with Injuries

This is not the first time Berrettini’s campaign at a Grand Slam event has been affected by injury concerns. His career, though illustrious, has been marred by numerous injury setbacks. In 2023, he suffered a ruptured ligament during his US Open match, which resulted in him being carried off the court in a wheelchair. His 2023 season was further riddled with injuries, including an ankle injury at the U.S. Open and a tear in an oblique muscle, causing his rank to drop to 125 in the men’s rankings.

The Rigors of Tennis

Berrettini’s withdrawal serves as a stark reminder of the physical demands of tennis. The sport’s calendar is packed with back-to-back tournaments around the world, emphasizing the importance of player health. The loss of such a promising talent underscores the need for a more balanced approach to the sport, ensuring player safety and longevity in their careers.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

