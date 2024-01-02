en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Matt O’Riley Marks 100th Game for Celtic with a Goal Amid Transfer Speculation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:56 pm EST
Matt O’Riley Marks 100th Game for Celtic with a Goal Amid Transfer Speculation

In a remarkable display of resilience and talent, Danish international and Celtic’s midfield maestro, Matt O’Riley, recently celebrated his 100th game for the club by scoring a goal against St Mirren, securing a 3-0 victory. His goal not only marked a personal milestone but also demonstrated his critical role under the strategic guidance of manager Brendan Rodgers.

Celebrating a Milestone with a Victory

In the recent face-off against St Mirren, O’Riley’s goal doubled Celtic’s lead. The match, which started off with an early goal from Daizen Maeda, witnessed Celtic’s dominance throughout. O’Riley’s landmark goal, which was his 10th league goal of the season, reaffirmed his consistent performance. St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya was shown a red card following a VAR check, tipping the scales further in Celtic’s favor.

Rumors and Speculation Amidst Consistent Performance

O’Riley’s stellar season, marked by 10 goals so far, has sparked rumors about a potential transfer, with Inter Milan being mentioned frequently. However, Celtic remains firm in its intent to retain him, especially considering the recent signing of a new long-term contract. Despite the swirling rumors, O’Riley expressed his deep affection for Celtic and acknowledged the unwavering support from its fans. Nonetheless, he remained coy about his long-term future with the club.

Brendan Rodgers’ Strategic Vision

Brendan Rodgers, Celtic’s manager, has lauded O’Riley’s significant contribution to the team, particularly his goal-scoring prowess as a midfielder. He revealed that while there are discussions about potential new signings, there is no expectation for any current players, including O’Riley, to leave the club in the near future. In his view, O’Riley’s value to the team extends beyond his on-field performance, grounding him as a key element in Celtic’s strategic vision.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Human Evolution: A Roadblock in Solving Global Environmental Challenges?

By Muthana Al-Najjar

California Tightens Gift Card Regulations to Curb Scams

By Shivani Chauhan

Apple iOS 17.2 Users Report Persistent Bugs with Find My App

By BNN Correspondents

Innovative Affordable Housing Development Proposed for Highland Park

By Israel Ojoko

Highland Tractor Run Illuminates Seven Communities in Charity Spectacl ...
@BNN Newsroom · 14 mins
Highland Tractor Run Illuminates Seven Communities in Charity Spectacl ...
heart comment 0
Advance’s Mocks Church to Host Community Breakfast Amidst a Series of Vibrant Local Events

By Hadeel Hashem

Advance's Mocks Church to Host Community Breakfast Amidst a Series of Vibrant Local Events
Prince Harry’s Intelligence Questioned: A Focus on Philanthropy and Family

By Geeta Pillai

Prince Harry's Intelligence Questioned: A Focus on Philanthropy and Family
DDG Denies Rumors of Fatherhood, Advocates for Personal Focus in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

DDG Denies Rumors of Fatherhood, Advocates for Personal Focus in 2024
Katie Price’s Daughter Violates YouTube’s Age Restrictions: A Wake-Up Call for Digital Parenting?

By Salman Khan

Katie Price's Daughter Violates YouTube's Age Restrictions: A Wake-Up Call for Digital Parenting?
Latest Headlines
World News
EU Stresses Respect for Somalia's Sovereignty as Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement Sparks Concern
21 seconds
EU Stresses Respect for Somalia's Sovereignty as Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement Sparks Concern
Rafael Nadal Dominates in Comeback Match, Sets Stage for Exciting Encounter with Jason Kubler
58 seconds
Rafael Nadal Dominates in Comeback Match, Sets Stage for Exciting Encounter with Jason Kubler
Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Michael Cohen’s Retaliation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
1 min
Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Michael Cohen’s Retaliation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
Lucy Hale Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Growth
2 mins
Lucy Hale Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Growth
Chattogram's Youth Embrace a Sporting Renaissance
2 mins
Chattogram's Youth Embrace a Sporting Renaissance
Waterford to Become Cricket Hub Following Land Deal with WVCC
2 mins
Waterford to Become Cricket Hub Following Land Deal with WVCC
Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook Parts Ways with the New York Jets
3 mins
Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook Parts Ways with the New York Jets
David Martindale Praises Lawrence Shankland as Hearts Extend Unbeaten Run
3 mins
David Martindale Praises Lawrence Shankland as Hearts Extend Unbeaten Run
Adonai Mitchell Reflects on Texas Season, Future Uncertain
3 mins
Adonai Mitchell Reflects on Texas Season, Future Uncertain
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app