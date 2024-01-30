Subscribe

Matt Dusk Honors Tony Bennett with Album and Tour

Canadian musician Matt Dusk honors the late Tony Bennett with a new album, 'The Book of Bennett,' and an accompanying tour, 'Dusk Sings Bennett,' from April 12 to 30, 2024.

BNN Correspondents
Canadian artist Matt Dusk, revered for his enthralling vocal dexterity, is poised to pay homage to the late, great Tony Bennett with a two-pronged tribute. This tribute involves the unveiling of a new album, 'The Book of Bennett,' and a captivating tour, 'Dusk Sings Bennett,' which is set to sweep across Western Canada from April 12 to 30, 2024.

'The Book of Bennett': A Musical Ode to a Legend

Primed for release, Dusk's new album, 'The Book of Bennett,' is a heartfelt tribute to Tony Bennett, whose iconic legacy continues to resonate in the world of music. In this album, Dusk channels his admiration for Bennett into each track, creating a musical homage that is both touching and profound. The first single from the album is Bennett's well-known song, 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco.' This signature classic is scheduled to hit Spotify and iTunes on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024, giving listeners a taste of the moving tribute that Dusk has created.

'Dusk Sings Bennett': A Journey Through Music and Memory

'Dusk Sings Bennett,' the accompanying tour, is not only a tribute to Bennett but also a showcase of Dusk's vocal prowess. This tour, marking Dusk's much-anticipated return to the stage, will span 13 dates, offering audiences a captivating experience as Dusk beautifully weaves his vocal talent into Bennett's enduring legacy. The tour is as much a celebration of Bennett's influence as it is a testament to Dusk's own artistic journey.

A Personal Connection: The Bond Between Dusk and Bennett

Beyond the stage and studio, Dusk shares a personal bond with Bennett, a connection that further fuels his tribute. The two formed a friendship in Las Vegas, where Dusk received invaluable career advice from Bennett. This relationship, woven with respect and mutual admiration, has been a significant influence on Dusk's career, making this tribute a deeply personal endeavor. Beyond honoring Bennett, the tour and album mark an important milestone in Dusk's career, building on the success of his sold-out performances across Europe and North America.