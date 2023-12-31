en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Mastering the Art of Parenting: Expert Advice on Handling Demanding Behaviours

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:27 pm EST
Mastering the Art of Parenting: Expert Advice on Handling Demanding Behaviours

Navigating the Tightrope of Parenting

Parenting, often likened to walking a tightrope, is a delicate act of balancing the provision of the best for our children while simultaneously setting boundaries to impart essential life values and skills. In the modern world, where co-parenting culture has become a prevalent model, this balance becomes even more critical. Divorced or separated individuals come together to raise their children, emphasizing shared values, effective communication, joint decision-making, and emotional investment. This model offers benefits such as increased stability for children, stronger bonds with each parent, and personal growth promoted through shared responsibilities.

Dealing with Demanding Behaviour

Children often demonstrate demanding or impatient behaviour, which can be a manifestation of various underlying issues. Understanding these behaviours and distinguishing determination from stubbornness is crucial. Psychologist Jazmine McCoy sheds light on how to handle these challenging behaviours. McCoy encourages parents to narrate the emotions they perceive in their child’s behaviour, building a sense of connection and reassurance. She asserts that this method helps children feel heard and understood.

Imparting Values and Skills

McCoy also emphasizes the importance of setting clear boundaries early on, a tactic that teaches respect and patience. As part of this strategy, parents should coach their children to articulate their emotions and communicate more clearly. This approach aids in better understanding and response, fostering a supportive environment where children can confidently express themselves while acknowledging the limits set by their caregivers.

Reframing Discipline

Professional psychologist Vanessa Lapointe suggests a strategy dubbed ‘discipline without damage.’ This approach, based on children’s brain development, involves staying calm and kind while setting firm boundaries. By reframing how parents react when kids misbehave, this method offers an alternative to punishment and escalating behaviour, reinforcing connection over separation. Lapointe’s recently released ‘Discipline Cheat Sheet’ provides simple changes to the words used when dealing with a child’s meltdown, further emphasizing the importance of maintaining a nurturing and supportive environment.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Call to Arms: Protecting Guernsey's Bluebells in Their Sensitive Growth Period

By Israel Ojoko

Pope Benedict XVI's Legacy Illuminates Faith in Today's Complex World

By Nitish Verma

Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement

By Momen Zellmi

Iran Strengthens Cultural Ties with Egypt: Appoints Cultural Counselor

By BNN Correspondents

From Scandal to Marriage: High-Profile Relationships That Began as Aff ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 hours
From Scandal to Marriage: High-Profile Relationships That Began as Aff ...
heart comment 0
Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000 with a Twist: No Sleeping Allowed

By Justice Nwafor

Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000 with a Twist: No Sleeping Allowed
£120 Million Development Project Authorized in St Helier, Jersey

By Saboor Bayat

£120 Million Development Project Authorized in St Helier, Jersey
Government to Expand Juvenile Justice Infrastructure with New Remand Homes

By BNN Correspondents

Government to Expand Juvenile Justice Infrastructure with New Remand Homes
Anna Faris Surprises Best Friend with Heartwarming Renovation on ‘Celebrity IOU’

By Muhammad Jawad

Anna Faris Surprises Best Friend with Heartwarming Renovation on 'Celebrity IOU'
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
2 mins
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
4 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
5 mins
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
5 mins
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
5 mins
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
5 mins
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
5 mins
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
9 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
12 mins
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
1 hour
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app