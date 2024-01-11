en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Mass Prayer at Western Wall: A Plea for Hostages’ Release

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Mass Prayer at Western Wall: A Plea for Hostages’ Release

An unprecedented mass prayer event took place at the Western Wall Plaza in East Jerusalem, where thousands of Jewish worshippers gathered to seek divine intervention for the release of hostages taken by the militant group Hamas. The Western Wall, also known as the Wailing Wall, is a sacred site in Judaism and is often a place of prayer and pilgrimage. This incident is a testament to the community’s solidarity and hope for the safe return of the hostages.

Religion Intersects With Contemporary Issues

The mass prayer at such a significant religious location underscores the intertwining nature of religious practices with contemporary political and social issues in the region. With the hostages’ capture by Hamas, the event highlights the tensions and humanitarian concerns prevalent in the area.

A Community United in Prayer

The gathering of Jewish worshippers at the Western Wall Plaza signifies not only religious devotion but also a collective hope and plea for the safety and return of their compatriots. This mass prayer stands as a symbol of unity, demonstrating the strength and resilience of the community in the face of adversity.

Conflict at a Historic Brooklyn Synagogue

In a separate incident, a historic Brooklyn synagogue, serving as the center of an influential Hasidic Jewish movement, was trashed amid a community dispute triggered by the discovery of a secret tunnel. The conflict occurred at the global headquarters of the Chabad Lubavitch movement in Crown Heights, a revered Jewish site annually visited by thousands of international students and religious leaders. The purpose and origin of the tunnel remain a subject of debate, culminating in a brawl between worshippers and police. The incident resulted in the arrest of nine people and summonses for disorderly conduct issued to three individuals.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 seconds ago
'All Elite Wrestling: Battle of the Belts' Set for Season Three: An Exciting Mix of Champions and Rising Stars
The television event ‘All Elite Wrestling: Battle of the Belts’ gears up to enthrall its audience with the commencement of its third season on Saturday, January 13, at 10 p.m. This adrenaline-pumping wrestling series will be going live on Sling TV, which has rolled out a first-month promotional offer with a 50% discount. An Array
'All Elite Wrestling: Battle of the Belts' Set for Season Three: An Exciting Mix of Champions and Rising Stars
Middle East Tensions Escalate: The Implications of U.S. Airstrikes and the Gaza Crisis
55 mins ago
Middle East Tensions Escalate: The Implications of U.S. Airstrikes and the Gaza Crisis
Barry Keoghan Confirms Breakup and New Relationship Amid Hotel Eviction
1 hour ago
Barry Keoghan Confirms Breakup and New Relationship Amid Hotel Eviction
Kansas on High Alert: Invasive Plant Species Threaten Local Ecosystem
6 mins ago
Kansas on High Alert: Invasive Plant Species Threaten Local Ecosystem
Balancing Urban Development and Historic Preservation in San Francisco
8 mins ago
Balancing Urban Development and Historic Preservation in San Francisco
Dr. Victor Olisa: A Pioneering Force in British Policing
22 mins ago
Dr. Victor Olisa: A Pioneering Force in British Policing
Latest Headlines
World News
Gladiators Contestant Overcomes Injury to Advance: A Testament of Resilience
33 seconds
Gladiators Contestant Overcomes Injury to Advance: A Testament of Resilience
Salernitana President Calls for Sweeping Change in Refereeing Following Napoli Match
1 min
Salernitana President Calls for Sweeping Change in Refereeing Following Napoli Match
High School Wrestling Shines: Quitt Triumphs, Teams Showcase Exceptional Performances
1 min
High School Wrestling Shines: Quitt Triumphs, Teams Showcase Exceptional Performances
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
2 mins
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
2 mins
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament
2 mins
Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament
DeAngelo Williams Returns to TNA Wrestling at 'Hard To Kill 2024' Pre-show
2 mins
DeAngelo Williams Returns to TNA Wrestling at 'Hard To Kill 2024' Pre-show
Micro Spine Surgery: A Revolution in Minimally Invasive Procedures
2 mins
Micro Spine Surgery: A Revolution in Minimally Invasive Procedures
Former Deputy NSA McFarland Attributes Houthi Terrorist Designation to Trump's Legacy
2 mins
Former Deputy NSA McFarland Attributes Houthi Terrorist Designation to Trump's Legacy
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app